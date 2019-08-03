Well fiasco reflects poorly
I just read the Journal’s article about gas wells that should be plugged because of the possible problem of leaking, dated July 20. It appears we have a few agencies that work for the state of South Dakota that are just plain stupid or incompetent. These agencies want to stick taxpayers with the bill to plug these wells to the tune of $1.2 million.
When you granted permission to drill the wells without enough bond money to cover the cost of plugging, that is incompetence. To plug 40 wells it appears that would cost $30,000 dollars per well, and not $500 per well as the bond was posted for.
This is incompetence at its best. It also appears that these agencies are out of their realm of expertise and should be fired. The environmental agency doesn't have the authority to do the job, or the board of minerals and environment are stuck on what action to take to correct these problems. What is their responsibility? To sit and do nothing?
Apparently these boards and agencies work for the Texas-based Spyglass Cedar Creek L.P. and not for the state of South Dakota. Where is our governor?
Clifford Coleman
Rapid City