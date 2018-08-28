McCain looked out for Native Americans
Indian Country lost a great friend with the passing of Senator John McCain. Given his representation of Arizona and his service on the Senate Indian Affairs Committee, likely no other presidential candidate was as well informed about Indian issues as he was. He understood tribal sovereignty and was always concerned about tribes getting a fair shake.
He was an early strong supporter of Indian gaming and wanted to be sure that tribes were the primary beneficiaries of gaming in Indian Country. His pursuit and exposure of Jack Abramoff is but one example of that.
In my seven years as Chairman of the National Indian Gaming Commission (NIGC), I had the privilege of working with him and observing his service, understanding and concern up close. His insight and strong, clear voice will be missed in Indian Country and the nation. I hope his service and dedication is recognized.
Phil Hogen
Black Hawk
State too easy on mining, energy firms
Recent articles in the Journal describe pollution of waterways, the use of eminent domain laws to steal private land for pipelines and the degradation of private farm land by gas drillers.
The common threads among all of these are: S.D. laws — or lack of them — to protect water and land; insufficient regulation by the Department of Natural Resources (DENR); and irresponsible speculation by companies that never have to pay a substantial price for the damage they do. In S.D., companies that extract natural resources only have to pay a bond of $20,000 in order to establish a mining/extraction operation. Examples of speculators who have harmed land, water and private property and then walked away leaving taxpayers to pay for cleanup are numerous. The most spectacular of these are the two Superfund sites in the Black Hills. Cleanup of these gold mining sites is costing the U.S. millions.
Speculators are currently drilling exploratory holes for gold in the Rochford area. If a mine is established, untold damage will be done to land and especially the water. Citizens need to demand surety bonds in the millions of dollars; increased enforcement of water protection; improved laws; and increase in DENR staff committed to environmental protection.
Carol Hayse
Nemo