Do you want police?
I was sickened last night as I watched the news showing New York City police officers having water thrown on them, being pelted with buckets and being pushed while they were doing their job. They did not arrest anyone for interfering or assault on an officer. New York officers said that they were ordered by the mayor not to take any action.
This reminds me of the riots in Baltimore last year where the mayor ordered the police to “stand down” and take no action while rioters burned down and looted two city blocks. The mayor said that the riots, arson and assaults were “free speech.”
I can tell you that an acquaintance of mine is a police officer in a large Midwestern city where the police sit in the station and respond only when called. I attended a nine-day conference and a two-week conference last year in two other large Midwestern cities.
Both were in the heart of the downtown areas, and I never saw even one officer the entire time. So much for law enforcement or crime deterrence. How does this work for you? If you ask officers why this is happening, they tell you that the mayors, city council people, politicians and even some police administrators mandate that they practice political correctness and take no action on misdemeanors, suspicious people, traffic enforcement or city ordinance violations.
They are only to act on major crimes. When our streets become unsafe due to shootings, crimes and violence, it will be very difficult to reverse that trend. Think about it.
Bill Grode
Rapid City