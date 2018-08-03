Randy Seiler best choice for AG
As an Army veteran, I would like to endorse for attorney general another Vietnam veteran from Fort Pierre with a long history of experience and public service and law enforcement plus also serving his country in Vietnam.
When JFK was president and commander and chief, his famous motto was “Ask what you can do for your country, not what your country can do for you.” I’m sure Randy ﬁts that situation. My commander and chief was assassinated in 1963 by Lee Harvey Oswald who was shot two days later by Jack Ruby. I volunteered to serve my country during the Cuban missile crisis and one year later.
So we do not need a president or administration that thinks Russia is our friend? Russia is a dictatorship; we are a democracy. So I recommend or endorse Randy Seiler for attorney General in this next election. Along with Billy Sutton for governor and Tim Bjorkman for House of Representatives, they will make a team that will help South Dakota get back to basics and enforce ballot initiatives and investigate ethic violations.
Dennis Littel
Rapid City
Political comments take the low road
Here is how hateful rhetoric on social media can get out of hand. I recently came across a personal Facebook page from a manager of a motel in a local town. The page listed her as a manager of the motel, and then just a little bit down was her photo section with a sign that said “F Trump.”
The problem with this transaction is that the use of the F word, about anybody, casts dispersion upon the motel, being on the same page. This is bad taste, bad judgment, probably immoral, but most of all it is bad for business for the motel. And this kind of thing is going on all across the country right now. If you are going to make a statement, make a statement. But it diminishes yourself, your argument, and everyone you are affiliated with to use such language. And it should stop.
In this transaction the offending party has no choice but to get rid of the sign, or get rid of the company name. And amazingly, it has not happened, even after complaints — a sad commentary on life in the United States.
William Elliott
Hot Springs