Congress paralyzed on guns
Gun violence is debilitating American culture and our democracy. Experience shows our incumbent elected members of Congress are paralyzed when it comes to doing anything about it. They are too addicted to the contributions they gather from pro-gun groups for their own personal interest in getting re-elected. All they can offer are empty platitudes and rhetoric. Thoughts and prayers.
But there is something we can do. We can stop re-electing them. If they won’t vote to take steps to control gun violence, why should we vote for them? Unfortunately, too many of us cannot be bothered to vote and we become part of the problem. But the choice in our democracy is ours — and it’s simple. Vote or allow this unchecked violence to continue.
Karen McGregor
Rapid City
Republicans tried dignity
Some folks seem to be bothered by Donald Trump’s lack of decorum. They think his tweets are “beneath the dignity of the ofﬁce.” However, Republican leaders have tried dignity. George W. Bush tried dignity but suffered the outrageous lies and politically motivated hatreds that undermined his presidency. This is war. And it’s a war that the left has been ﬁghting without opposition for the past 60 years. While Republicans have been playing by the rules of dignity, collegiality and propriety, the left has been, for the past 60 years, engaged in a knife ﬁght where the only rules are those of Saul Alinsky and the Chicago mob.
There is nothing “digniﬁed,” “collegial” or “proper” about Barack Hussain Obama’s lying about what went down on the streets of Ferguson in order to ramp up racial hatred because racial hatred serves the Democratic Party. There is nothing “digniﬁed” in lying about the deaths of four Americans in Benghazi and imprisoning an innocent ﬁlmmaker to cover Hillary's tracks.
There is nothing “statesman-like” in weaponizing the IRS to be used to destroy your political opponents. Yes, Obama was “articulate” and “polished” but in no way was he in the least bit “digniﬁed,” “collegial” or “proper.”
Shirley Bauer
Black Hawk
Trump’s behavior affecting kids
Donald Trump is the lawless one. He has told over 10,000 lies since he became president. In the Bible, who many call the inerrant word of God, it says, "God hates a lying tongue."
Trump is a destroyer. He has pulled us out of the Paris Climate Agreement and the Iran Nuclear Deal. Trump has rolled back 83 environmental rules. He scrapped the clean air plan, revoked flood standards, weakened fuel economy rules, OK’d the use of pesticides that damage fetuses and young children.
According to the Bible, which Trump claims to believe in, just a few of his sins include: boasting, ridiculing, racism, bearing false witness, desiring praise of men, speaking ill of dignitaries, greed, causing decisions, lusting after women, adultery, and unrighteousness. Ninety percent of people say the president should be a role model for children. Would you like your children to have his character?
The righteous James Comey warns about acceding to Trump. He said, "If you praise Trump’s language, praise his leadership, tout his commitment to values — then you are lost. He has eaten your soul." Trump’s bad behavior is already negatively affecting older children.
Robert Ackerman
Rapid City
We need dads at home
All the recent shootings had one pertinent variable in common: All the shooters had no dad living with them and/or no father image in their lives.
Society’s basic structure is desperately needed, the family, with a dad at home.
Our country needs men to be men — strong role models who help enforce the laws and establish boundaries of good/bad behavior for their kids. And those husbands need the strong support of their wives. To reduce the number of shootings, the source of the problem needs to be addressed.
Jim Stephens
Rapid City
Careful casting abortion stones
A recent letter identified Democrats only as perpetuating abortion. I would remind the writer that it is easy to laud the sanctity of a baby, but their importance doesn't stop with birth. It is the height of hypocrisy to remain deafeningly silent about child abuse/neglect, pedophilia (some committed by not just Christians but by Christian leaders), and crimes against children and adults in the name of racial or Christian bias of one sort or another. I am sure no Republicans have ever gotten abortions, have they?
Don't forget the children ripped away from their parents at our southern borders and placed in Christian concentration camps without the personal hygiene products we provide to our worst convicted criminals. These kids came with parents seeking a safe life for their kids. Am I to believe Christians would choose to see their families perish rather than take them to a perceived place of safety? If so, I am not a Christian.
Being a Christian doesn't mean you are sinless and that you can safely throw stones. Remember, one big reason Muslims don't trust Westerners began with the Crusades when Christian invaders decided to vanquish the Infidels only to find they were the Infidels.
Dean Flage
Rapid City
Gun owners done compromising
All these calls for more gun control and how gun owners need to "compromise." The short answer? No. We've compromised for the last 85 years: NFA 34, GCA 68, FOPA 86, CPA 94. Infringements all.
We're told if we only pass one more law, things will change. Until the next time when the law we were promised would work does not. Then it's another law, and another law. All while being told we need to "compromise."
Not one of the proposed laws would have worked. Semi-auto ban? Red flag laws? Universal background checks? Wouldn't have worked. In all these compromises, what do gun owners who did nothing wrong get out of the deal? Do we get full autos back? Suppressors off the NFA? National reciprocity? No. We get told we have to compromise, we have to give something up. That's the compromise we're forced to swallow. Again, the answer is no.
No other right gets compromised in such a fashion. 100-plus million gun owners did not kill anybody yesterday ... or today for that matter. You want to blame someone? Put the blame where it belongs, with the shooter. This isn't 1994. We've done nothing wrong. We are not ashamed. We're done compromising.
Monte Ealy
Rapid City
Where are patriots on guns?
We have in the White House a man I call a terrorist enhancer. A man who talks out of both sides of his mouth, spouting words denigrating people of color as being subhuman, lazy, prone to criminality. I think he is a walking Hitler, and I know something about fascism.
Our congressional crowd and others are also enablers of terrorists by their deadly silence. Where are the patriots?
This brings me to the supporters of people having access to weapons of war with their massive magazines. Congress should make it illegal for one to own these weapons, and the government should buy them back at the price paid. The NRA enhances terrorists here and across the world. They have become a criminal bunch. Check it out.
Personally, I don’t find any difference between a terrorist or those in power who encourage it, and that includes you elected politicians.
I encourage you so-called Christians to think of what the anti-Christ is.
Marvin Kammerer
Rapid City
Be careful with acetic acid
I have read several people commenting on how to use 20 percent acetic acid (commonly called industrial vinegar) as a safe way to kill weeds. People assume since acetic acid smells like vinegar it must be safe. Here are a few excerpts from a material safety data sheet for 20 percent acetic acid. OSHA Hazard is Corrosive. Target organs are teeth and kidneys. The signal word is danger. I recommend reading the material safety data sheet before using a new chemical.
Glen Anderson
Hot Springs