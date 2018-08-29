McCain deserved better from Trump
With the passing of Senator John McCain, we once again have a stark reminder of the total lack of leadership coming from the Oval office. Donald Trump tweets out a few tepid words of concern to the McCain family and refused to sign a proclamation honoring the late senator.
Instead of using the occasion to express gratitude for John McCain’s service to the country and perhaps calling on all Americans to emulate the late senator, Trump immediately returns to tweeting about himself and his supposed accomplishments, mixing in a healthy (or unhealthy) dose of victimization. The vacuum and rot emanating from 1600 Pennsylvania is being aided and abetted by our South Dakota congressional delegation, who are completely abrogating their oversight duties under Article One of the Constitution.
John Thune, Mike Rounds, and Kristi Noem either remain silent or use the occasion to appear on national television and defend alleged felonies by saying they are the president’s personal business. They have followed Donald Trump down his sordid rabbit hole, leaving today’s Republican Party devoid of morals or ethics. Such is the state of the Union today.
Bob Wilson
Rapid City
Thanks to Regional for 'amazing' job
I recently had a procedure done at Rapid City Regional Hospital. I would like to send out a special thank you to the doctor and all the other employees who took care of me on that day. They all did an amazing job.
I would also like to send a special thank you to my son (Glenn Smith), my grandson ( Tucker Brengle) and my adopted daughter (Dalene Ammon) for being there for me and seeing to it that I was taken care of before and after my procedure. I don’t know where I would be without my loving family to help me when I need it.
A special thank you from the bottom of my heart to all who took care of me that day.
Mary Ann Smith
Belle Fourche