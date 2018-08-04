Bjorkman opposes Trump trade war
I am an independent. I have always felt free to vote for the person that represented my community’s interests best. Thursday, I met Tim Bjorkman, Democratic candidate for Congress, and I was impressed by what he said about agricultural trade. I understood he is appalled by President Trump’s trade war that is making U.S. agriculture a frontline victim.
Our South Dakota senatorial and congressional representation in Washington, D.C., has been incredibly weak in its condemnation of the administration’s trade shenanigans, mainly because these three are Republicans and they don’t want to get out of step with their own party, even when the interests of South Dakota farmers, and our economy at large, demand that they do. We need representation in Washington that will put our interests first, not those of a party, and Tim Bjorkman is the best candidate to do this.
Trump has not behaved fiscally like a Republican, ballooning the deficit and introducing government interference into the economy. If he wants to support the steel industry, why not just give them $12 billion and leave agriculture and our trade surpluses alone. President Trump’s behavior and the lack of spine in Congress should make us all independents.
Geoffrey Wiggin
Rapid City
Bjorkman won't accept PAC money
The 2018 election is our opportunity to substantially change Congress. Why send to Washington someone that represents politics as usual for South Dakota? Why send a lifelong politician reared in this state’s political power structure, one who has little work experience outside of that power structure, and one who will be beholden to the “Big Money” donors like our current congressional delegation?
Unlike his opponent, Judge Tim Bjorkman worked in the real world prior to seeking election as our representative. And most importantly, unlike his opponent, Mr. Bjorkman has sworn not to accept donations from the special interest PACs that seem to call the shots in Washington. If he wins South Dakota’s lone seat in Congress, Tim would join just seven currently serving who have sworn to accept no funds from “Big Money” PACs. Obviously, we need Tim and more like him in Congress.
Electing Tim Bjorkman to Congress is one way to restore some balance while reducing the influence of big money in Washington. I urge you to give Tim your utmost consideration for South Dakota’s House seat when you vote in November. Let’s vote for positive change and not against our interests.
Gary Larson
Brookings