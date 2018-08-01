Online sales tax is bad politics
Snow Job. I am sick and tired of reading opinions from Jackley and Daugaard about the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to allow them to raise our taxes. Jackley's bravado awarded him with a thrashing at the hands of Kristi Noem in the Republican primary for governor. It's a good thing because anyone who thinks raising taxes is something to thump their chest about during a political campaign may not be equipped to handle the office they seek.
As for Daugaard, he's a lame duck so I can almost begin to understand his position, although I don't believe either man truly understands what they've done. It's pretty simple really; they raised our taxes, first in 2016 with a half percent sales tax increase, followed up with their "remote sales tax" debacle. Jackley apparently viewed his personal victory in Washington as a good thing for our state, while sticking a feather in his 10 gallon hat. It's not.
I hope people will remember what these two politicians did to us in 2018 because we're going to be paying for their misguided self-serving actions for many years to come. Thanks again to wealthy politicians masquerading as "public servants."
Bruce Evans
Rapid City
Why Obama statue is taking so long
Several weeks ago, I read in the Rapid City Journal that the downtown presidential sculpture of Barack Obama has been delayed several months. I think I know why. The sculptor, Mr. James Van Nuys, has to sculpt the image of the former president, but it will also take more time to also carve the former president's golf cart and golf clubs.
Bill Gradoville
Rapid City