Let’s really make America great again
It's really hard to follow the practical logic of a shutdown though the political ends seem quite obvious. The shutdown will probably cost us more dollars than the two sides are bantering over. The political fight however is exponentially more important to the powers that be thanks to a lack of bipartisanship caused by (what is on the verge of becoming) complete intellectual paranoia.
Blaming each other won't fix nothing. We would be better off if we had a common enemy. I mean a real enemy not some poor sap country to go to war with or immigrants invading our land. What if we believed climate change to be a crisis that needed to be addressed now, not later, or how about infrastructure?
Let's get ‘er done. The Marshal Plan after WWII helped keep Europe stable for a long time. Can we afford to ignore its usefulness? Our constant bickering keeps us blind to approaching geopolitical problems that are on the horizon. Now is not the time to ignore the rest of the world and only embrace nationalism. Are we so weak these days that we can't do both? I think we can really make America great again.
Dave Freytag
Rapid City