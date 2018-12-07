Good Rush hockey is back
Whether it’s no affiliation, coaching system or other factors, this season’s team is playing inspired, winning hockey. This is the most together team I have seen in several years. “One for all and all for one” is a good descriptor for this group of ice warriors.
This unrelenting group has not taken off one shift this season. On any given night, a new hero has emerged, from a grizzled veteran to a high-flying rookie, eagerly looking to put his team on top. Oh yes — no affiliation
means you get to know the player’s names. This is a group of players who want to play here and bring the winning back. If you just stay home and look at the box scores, you’re missing out.
I encourage those who used to come to the old Rush games to give these guys a look. You’ll see hard-nose, never-quit hockey from puck drop to the end of the game. Just a hint: If the boys get behind and you think about leaving the game early, don’t. You’ll miss the excitement. Go Rush!
Kent Hersey
Hill City
Learn to fear the right things
Where has our public education system failed us by creating an idiotic public easily duped and scared by an incredibly dishonest con man who incites fear of mothers and babies 1,000 miles away walking toward our southern border seeking life saving asylum, but not educated enough to fear the warning of catastrophic, life-threatening accurate facts and findings of 13 top scientific agencies that prove climate change is where we should, indeed, be fearful?
Larry Bell
Spearfish