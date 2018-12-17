A recurring case of mistaken identity
Over the past 14 months, the Rapid City Journal has published six "letters to the editor" by a person who signs his name Bruce Evans, Rapid City. That person is Bruce S. Evans, and he is a retired police detective. His letters were titled "Left wingers bully DiSanto for post," "SD needs to reform divorce laws," "Council can do a better job," "Online sales tax is bad politics," "Women should do politics better," and "Change marital property laws."
Well, my name is Bruce A. Evans, and I also live in Rapid City, where I work as an orthodontist. I did not author any of those letters. Many people are not aware there is another Bruce Evans living in Rapid City.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Journal will attempt to use middle initials or other distinguishing information in cases of identity confusion.
Bruce A. Evans
Rapid City
Social Security myths resurface
A recent letter to editor on SSI seems to lay blame totally on the Democratic Party extracted from a 2005 email. I will attempt to correct the old myths.
The Social Security Trust Fund established in 1939 is managed by the Department of Treasury, not the general fund. Footnote, government pays back to the trust fund with redeemed bonds. Buy bonds.
President Johnson (1969) altered how the fund was accounted in the federal budget not the operations of the fund itself — later reversed in 1990.
Social Security withholding has never been deductible. In fact the original 1935 Social Security Act states income paid into Social Security are not allowed as income tax deductions. Annuities are another matter, in 1983 the bipartisan Greenspan Commission created by President Reagan allowed 50 percent of the Social Security benefits to be taxable income if the total income exceeded thresholds. Granted, in 1983 Vice President Al Gore voted to raise the taxation from 50 percent to 85 percent if thresholds are exceeded.
To be clear, no one gets a dime of Social Security unless they paid into the system. Supplemental Security Income, a separate government program, helps the disadvantaged for basic needs. President Nixon created the SSI in 1972, not President Carter.
Ritchie Nordstrom
Rapid City
Thanks Rapid City Regional Hospital
During an emergency trip for my wife and the subsequent diagnosis of atrial fibrillation, she was admitted to a room on the sixth ﬂoor, where she stayed for the next 10 days. We cannot say enough about the care she received from doctors, nurses, aides, technicians, food service, etc. All were extremely professional and dedicated to her healing and comfort. For this we will forever continue to thank them.
We've heard many stories about the care at Regional and were even reluctant to go there, but from what we experienced on this trip, we are grateful to have such a caring and professional hospital in Rapid City.
Charles and Beverly LeCates
Piedmont