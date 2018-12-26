South Dakota should legalize CBD
The recently passed 2018 Farm Bill legalized CBD federally, however, it is still illegal in South Dakota. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R) pushed legalizing hemp CBD in the Farm Bill, and he said that “pro-hemp is not pro-cannabis, they are two separate plants.”
I used CBD for chronic pain from breaking my back in three places. I have lived in extreme pain, because I refuse to rely on opioids. Before CBD, I couldn’t stand for more than 15-20 minutes. I could not work. After CBD, I could actually cook dinner or vacuum and walk without pain for the first time in 10 years. It changed my life.
CBD cannot get you high. Hemp is a separate plant than marijuana. I urge our legislators to repeal SB-95 and legalize CBD that could help thousands of South Dakotans who are suffering with pain, seizures, depression, sleep disorders, migraines, anxiety, and PTSD (to name a few). South Dakota, please follow Mitch McConnell’s lead and legalize CBD.
Sharon Neva
Rapid City