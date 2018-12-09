Forest service patrol will be costly
The Rapid City journal reports that 21,508 trail permits were bought last year for Riders of off road vehicle ATV's, motor bikes etc. Now the plan to hire five forest service rangers to patrol the trails. These positions won't be in the cold months so let’s say eight months of the year. They will be GS5 or GS6 and when looking at the pay scale that may be at about $3,000 per month. Five employees at $3,000 a month for eight months equals $120,000. They won't carry weapons but can issue citations. So where does that fine money go besides the judicial system? — $21,508 at $20 each (article doesn't say how many out of state permits) equals $430,160.
Let's see if we take off wages — $120,000 — the balance equals $310,160.
So where is that balance to go? Well let’s set the forest service rangers down at the offices and pay them for another four months — another $60,000. Or with another five employees, the supervisor has to find work for them to do, so that supervisor has to have a pay raise because their workload just went up.
Did you ever wonder where did the money go? So did I.
Edward Goss
Belle Fourche
Change marital property laws
Legislating from the bench is wrong. It circumvents open debate, transparent lawmaking and due process. Several years ago the Family Law Committee in South Dakota persuaded the state Supreme Court to wave a magic wand and declare work-related pensions earned by one spouse in a marriage are "marital property."
No input or debate from the public or our elected lawmakers in Pierre was used. Since "marital property" divisions during a divorce are permanent, one party can keep taking 50 percent of their former spouse’s work pension even if they remarry into great wealth and don't need it.
I visited with a prominent divorce attorney in Rapid who is married to a federal judge. She told me "don't try to change the law. I will oppose you and you'll only become frustrated. " She is a member of the Family Law Committee, which is 90 percent Democratic female attorneys, hardly an impartial reflection of our general population. The Family Law Committee attorneys have misused our courts to further their discriminatory agenda and have denied due process to thousands of South Dakotan's.
I intend to change this law because it is archaic, does more harm than good and is patently prejudicial towards men.
Bruce Evans
Rapid City
Thanks for kindness Robbinsdale
Someone stole my wallet on Black Friday while shopping at Hobby Lobby. My Christmas money, my IDs, pictures, and little notes from family and friends gone. I had kept a hundred dollar bill in my pictures for over 15 years in case of an emergency. I had just bought tickets to see the upcoming musical at Central. He or she got them, too.
I was more than mad on Friday, but at around 3 a.m., I forgave and prayed for the person who stole my wallet. I take some responsibility, I had it in my buggy, took my eyes off of it, and the person at his or her weak moment took it. The main reason I am writing is to thank my school, Robbinsdale.
This wonderful, kind, loving and devoted staff collected money to replace my Christmas money. What a surprise to find this gift in my school mailbox. Robbinsdale is rich in hope, rich in devotion, rich in love, and rich in kindness. I am blessed to go to work every day with such a wonderful family, my Roadrunners. Come visit our school and you, too, will fall in love with our school. Thank you, Robbinsdale.
Nancy Bishop
Rapid City
Democrats also raided SSI
President Kennedy (D 1961-1963) used SSI funds to fund the Peace Corps.
President Lyndon Johnson (D 1963-1968) with bills passed by the Democrat controlled House and Senate moved SSI from the independent Trust Fund to the general fund.
President Carter (D 1977-1980) and the Democratic Party passed the bill to give legal immigrants over age 65 SSI benefits even though they never paid into the system.
President Bill Clinton (D 1993-2000) and the Democratic Party, with the tie-breaking vote cast by Vice President Al Gore (D 1993-20000), began taxing SSI benefits.
President Reagan was elected after President Carter and before President Clinton; therefore I ask you what party is really responsible for mismanagement of the SSI Trust Fund? I know how heartbreaking it is for my Democratic friends when the facts get in the way of the fiction that Democrats spin about Republicans destroying Social Security.
Jerry Apa
Lead