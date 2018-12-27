Tiny tax break eaten by rising costs
Thanks to the Republican tax gift to the rich, who because of this gift are now getting much richer, we have the largest deficit in history, more than $1 trillion. Reagan and Bush both tried the trickle-down economic theory of giving money to the rich and letting it trickle down to everyone else. Problem is, is that it has never worked.
We always have to borrow more and more from China and others to support our government. Then of course the Republicans blame it all on Social Security, a program they have been attempting to abolish for the last 70 years.
So now the nation is going bankrupt and the rich are living far better than they ever have. The tiny tax break everyone else got is gone thanks to the increase in our cost of living. When are you Republicans going to learn that you are responsible for this coming disaster?
Brent Cox
Sturgis
Thanks to Behavior Management
During this holiday season, I would like to publicly thank the wonderful people who work with Behavior Management Systems and in particular the Impact ER program. My son has been a recipient of their care for many years. The people, his case workers, bring him his medication and spend time with him if he needs anything, even if it is just a little time when he is feeling down.
Three days a week, they offer meals for a nominal charge. He has a group meeting every week, and they are able to do activities together. During the meeting, they have a chance to share their problems and successes.
We are so fortunate in our community to have this wonderful program for our loved ones. The people who work there really care about the clients, and it makes such a difference in my son’s life and many others as well. May God bless you all in the new year.
Lynda Jacquot-Imberi
Rapid City