Guns in Capitol not needed
I read the recent Associated Press article on the front page of the Journal: “Lawmakers to consider allowing guns in Capitol.” It told of a possible bill this legislative season to allow folks with enhanced permits to take their concealed handguns into our state Capitol. I oppose this proposed bill for two reasons. I agree with Republican Gov. Daugaard “that law enforcement protection in the building provides a secure environment.”
I also agree with Republican Sen. Arthur Rusch “that allowing concealed pistols in the capitol would make it a riskier place.” Our 2019 South Dakota state Legislature should devote its limited time (and our valuable tax money) to working together to help our great state improve education, senior care, highways, employment growth, and help our farmers and ranchers with their needs.
Let’s not waste time with the proposed concealed carry measures in the legislative session.
David Nickel
Spearfish
Tiny tax break eaten by rising costs
Thanks to the Republican tax gift to the rich who because of this gift are now getting much richer we have the largest deficit in history, more than one trillion dollars. Reagan and Bush both tried the trickle-down economic theory of giving money to the rich and letting it trickle down to everyone else. Problem is, is that it has never worked.
We always have to borrow more and more from China and others to support our government. Then of course the Republicans blame it all on Social Security, a program they have been attempting to abolish for the last 70 years.
So now the nation is going bankrupt and the rich are living far better than they ever have. The tiny tax break everyone else got is gone thanks to the increase in our cost of living. When are you Republicans going to learn that you are responsible for this coming disaster?
Brent Cox
Sturgis
Wrong author
CORRECTION: Harold Oberlander wrote Friday’s letter to the editor that was signed with the name Bruce Oberlander.