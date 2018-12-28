Thanks Black Hills Surgical Hospital
I recently had my right and left knees replaced by Dr. Jeff Marrs and his staff at Black Hills Surgical Hospital. He also straightened my legs. I had excellent care by the staff at BHSH, and I am very satisfied at how fast I’ve healed and have been able to walk.
Jim Nilson
Rapid City
US suffers from the rot within
The United States is not the kind of country that is defeated by armed forces from another country. The United States is becoming the kind of country that rots from within. The rot is fueled by ideas that make no sense. An example: Profit is more important than people, or the economy is more important than ecology. This translates to: There is no global warming because we can’t afford it.
The U.S. claims to be the most powerful country in the world, perhaps the most powerful of all time. Many of its citizens have adopted this attitude, forgetting completely that power corrupts. This is a form of arrogance, where someone else is always the problem — the communists, the socialists, the terrorists, the opposing party, in fact anyone who doesn’t have almost identical views is on the list of being the problem. This is a misuse of power, and it always dehumanizes the other — the immigrants, the poor, the liberals, the hippies, the “colored.”
Racists dehumanize. Any act of dehumanization is therefore a form of racism. This is an example of ideas that corrupt from within. So when you dehumanize Obama by calling him an incompetent clown, you really should broaden your outlook by acknowledging the fact that a war that’s still going on was started because of weapons of mass destruction that didn’t exist, and there’s a very long list of other inconsistencies that should be addressed.
Roger Pfeifle
Custer
Why can’t TV get the times right?
Why is it that no one in TV land seems to know how to set the clock? All of their programs are all screwed up. Programs are announced as 7 p.m., 6 Central – when what they really mean is 7 p.m. Central and 6 Mountain. Why don’t you get your act together?
Edgar Simon
Owanka
Trump is not my president
He’s your president, not mine. I would not want him for a husband, father or grandfather. This parasite has just divided the nation apart and makes us the laughing stock of the world with his antics. Now in South Dakota we have the new governor elect — a piece of Trump’s swamp. His leadership is coming close to falling apart. The lies, not untruths, just plain lies, and how he brags about his leadership and accomplishments. His goal now is to have our nation revere him as a monarch.
Our country was founded on truth along with respect for all. Just listen to the words of the song “They’re coming to America.” His example of respect for our military and veterans is a joke. He could not be at the wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery or the ceremony in France honoring the deceased of World War I. These both proved to be a stark reminder of his cowardice. Finally, on Thanksgiving, when asked what he was thankful for, he replied: himself. We may have more years of his stupidity, and at that time he’ll have to face the charges he could be guilty of. All I can say is good luck.
Pat Bordeaux
Rapid City