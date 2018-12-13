Kudos for Wellfully care center
In 1977, I was selected to be the director of the Pennington County Commission's task force on alcohol and drug abuse. In my first meeting with the board, I told them that I was working with 15- and 16-year-old alcoholic juveniles, some of whom were drinking a fifth or a quart of booze a day, and there was no treatment center for them. I also told them that many juveniles were addicted to opioids.
In my second meeting with the commissioner's, I asked them for money for a juvenile treatment center. I was told by a senior commissioner, "Let them die in the gutter." The American Medical Association declared that alcoholism was a disease in 1956. It has taken decades for most people to finally believe them.
I was ecstatic when I heard they built the new Wellfully Premier Adolescent Care Center that includes a chemical dependency treatment for youth. Special kudos go out to Mayor Don Barnett, who started the Vision Funding, the Rapid City Council, the Vucurevich Foundation, the Board of County Commissioners, and the citizen's committee who picked the projects subject to the council's approval, and all who donated to the project.
Robert Ackerman
Rapid City
Nobody cared what happened to her
Reading the Nov. 19 Journal started me thinking about Gods — I didn't know until late in my life that the sun was considered a god — in fact, "The" god for centuries. Astronomers say it will eventually enlarge and swallow up the Earth, Mercury, etc., and then become a dwarf planet and perhaps home to living beings. Of course that means millennia from now. How great is that?
Our kind believe that females are only here to provide new forms of life, kind of like a factory, and the males fight other males to the death. Yay football and procreation. And they say we're not animals.
So, we're armed to the teeth and what we have we use, and we're willing to blow up the planet and let the excess people starve. Or, as the Journal reported, an innocent child — losing both eyesight and limbs. Accidentally is even worse than on purpose — it means nobody cared what happened to her. Our masters really don't care. Wealth and power is their God, and they will do anything to protect it.
Margaret Minkel
Rapid City
Focus on people and not guns
I’ve been impressed over the last year that the issue of gun control resurfaces whenever there is a mass shooting. The amazing thing to me is that guns are immediately blamed, not the person carrying the gun. Like many people in South Dakota, my wife and I possess a few handguns and several hunting rifles and shotguns. Is it wrong for us as South Dakotans to exercise our Second Amendment rights? Or from another point of view, how many tragic mass shootings have occurred in South Dakota in the last year compared with Chicago, where possession of guns is illegal? The answer is simple: People kill people. Could we possibly approach this constructively?
Following the Israeli conscription laws, every man over the age of 18 is drafted to serve and would be eligible for excellent veteran's benefits, such as health care and college tuition. In addition, it would allow them to mature in a structured environment, as well as develop a responsible attitude toward guns.
Tighten up background checks and delay reception of the actual gun for three days to allow time to actually check for a history of mental illness or violent behavior (in person or on the Internet) through medical sources and the FBI. Let's focus on people, not things.
Dr. K. Alan Kelts
Rapid City