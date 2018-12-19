So much for Trump the military man
Trump said, “I don't think anybody has been more with the military than I am.” But does anyone give less respect to our military than the president?
In a show of solidarity, 60 presidents, prime ministers and dignitaries walked to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triumph” on Armistice Day. Trump didn't bother to join them. He also canceled a scheduled visit to a U.S. military cemetery because of rain. In America on Veterans Day he didn't place a wreath at the Arlington Cemetery Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (less than a mile from the White House). He said, “I thought I did enough in France.”
Yes, he made a laughing stock of the world. Nov. 20 marked the first Veterans Day in 56 years upon which the U.S. president did not hang a wreath in a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington Cemetery. He has not gone to Iraq or Afghanistan. Maybe he'll go now because the press has called him on it. I think he shows very little respect for the military. But Trump has found time to play golf at least 167 times since he became president.
Robert Ackerman
Rapid City
Why vote for a socialist Democrat?
Why would anyone vote for a socialist Democrat when they want open borders to let in unvetted people with a third-grade education? Sixty three percent are on welfare and food stamps. This is a great burden on our country costing us billions of dollars every year.
The socialists want drugs by the tons to flow into our country and to let terrorists in. When you don't protect our borders this is what you get. I am for the border wall and to let good immigrants into our country that are educated and do it the right way.
Rick Lewis
Spearfish