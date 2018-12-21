Supporting Trump not Christian
It is my understanding that the basis of Christianity is the belief in, and as much as possible, the adherence to the teachings of Jesus. If that is the case, then how can so many Christians support a man who is the antithesis of everything Jesus stood for, a pompous racist buffoon who lies every time he opens his mouth, who conspires with foreign dictators against his own country, who thinks that torturing and murdering those who speak the truth is just good leadership, a lifetime criminal who robs the poor to feed the rich?
It would be quite a stretch to assume that Jesus would approve of such a person — and it would require an equal stretch for any true Christian to justify doing so.
Terry Painter
Rapid City
SD lawmakers support tariffs
Rapid City Journal — Nov. 21: S.D. Farmers received $19.4 million from Trump.
Rapid City Journal — Nov. 27: Bankruptcies on rise in upper-midwest.
First, farmers did not receive $19.4 million from Trump. They received it from the taxpayers to pay for another one of Trump’s mistakes. As far as we know, Trump pays very little if any taxes. So, he personally is not helping pay farmers. He doesn’t have a clue the pain people go through when they go bankrupt.
I see Sen. Thune as the No. 2 Republican now. I see him standing behind Sen. Mitch McConnell but hear very little from him. By his silence I hear him support all the lies and corruption Trump is involved in. I do have to thank him and Rounds for sending a letter to Trump about tariffs. I guess our congressmen are also our tariff people as they support Trump.
Bruce Oberlander
Rapid City
Saudi Arabia not our ally
The CIA has concluded that Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, ordered the brutal murder of Jamal Khashoggi, who was a journalist and green cardholder in this country. Donald Trump chooses to dispute his own government's ﬁnding, despite overwhelming evidence, including tape recordings.
It's totally inappropriate for America to provide arms to Saudi Arabia. While there have recently been superﬁcial reforms, such as allowing women to drive, it's still a totalitarian state. It's a breeding ground for Al Qaeda, and most of the 9-11 attackers were Saudis. (None were from Iran.)
Currently, Saudi Arabia has dragged us into an ugly war in Yemen, where the targeting and starvation of innocent civilians borders on genocide. lt may not be possible for us to stop the sectarian warfare between Shiites and Sunnis, but we should not be pouring gasoline on the ﬂames. Saudi Arabia is a major oil producer, but it shouldn't be seen as an ally.
Jay Davis
Rapid City
What else were deputies to do?
I read with interest the recent letter concerning the shooting of a “recalcitrant teenager, barely 19 years old.” Her letter had nothing to do with the application of Marsy's Law. It seems her point would have been better made if she would have put in that the 19-year-old sped away from the deputy, fired shots at them several times and then after crashing his vehicle exited with a weapon, evidently pointing it at them.
My question is what would she have done differently faced with those circumstances? Maybe if the 19-year-old would have done what the deputy asked him to do at the start, we wouldn't even be discussing this. Right or wrong, Marsy's Law was invoked, and with the hatred displayed toward law enforcement in the letter it makes me question the motives of the writer.
James Johnson
Hill City
Guns in Capitol not needed
I read the recent Associated Press article on the front page of the Journal: “Lawmakers to consider allowing guns in Capitol.” It told of a possible bill this legislative season to allow folks with enhanced permits to take their concealed handguns into our state Capitol. I oppose this proposed bill for two reasons.
I agree with Republican Gov. Daugaard “that law enforcement protection in the building provides a secure environment.”
I also agree with Republican Sen. Arthur Rusch “that allowing concealed pistols in the capitol would make it a riskier place.”
Our 2019 South Dakota state Legislature should devote its limited time (and our valuable tax money) to working together to help our great state improve education, senior care, highways, employment growth, and help our farmers and ranchers with their needs. Let's not waste time with the proposed concealed carry measures in the legislative session.
David Nickel
Spearfish