Rounds wrong on wall funding
I am disappointed in Sen. Rounds sponsoring a bill that would spend $25 billion on a border wall when data shows border crossings have been substantially declining over the past 10 years. If funds can be raised from penalizing people who cross illegally, then why not use that money to improve our immigration system, which makes it very difficult for good people to immigrate to our country legally?
I do not believe many Americans know what it takes to enter the United States by legal means. By having a better immigration system that would allow honest, hard-working people come to the United States, it would help “Make America Great Again.”
Sandy Kelly
Philip
Water board lawsuit threat outrageous
The effort by Nathan Gjovik and lame duck directors on the West Dakota Water board to heist $100,000 of taxpayers’ money for a "class action" lawsuit against the Journal is simply outrageous. They're upset over being labelled "ultra-conservative." That's a kinder term than some would use to describe a board that wouldn't fund stream gauges but spent tax dollars on legal fees for George Ferebee's lonely crusade against inspection of his septic tank, which he insists is "grandfathered in" and exempt from regulation.
Some right wingers ridicule their progressive adversaries as "snowflakes" who will melt if confronted. Gjovik and his allies are so ultra-sensitive that no criticism can be tolerated. They've apparently forgotten that freedom of the press is even higher in the Bill of Rights than the right to bear arms.
Gjovik's reaction to bad press would be "to go pop them on the nose." He might mean that literally, like the Montana congressman who body-slammed a pesky reporter who was quizzing him about health care issues. The water board right-wingers got their report card in November. It's not the Journal's fault. Someone needed to expose the misappropriation of funds and dereliction of duty by this faction.
Jay Davis
Rapid City
Wall on Mexican border is folly
How disappointing it is to see Sen. Mike Rounds support President Trump to build a wall to separate us from Mexico. This folly has absolutely no chance to stop the influx of immigrants coming into our country. Meanwhile, we have homeless veterans; small children standing in line for free meals. Well, let's waste $25 billion for a wall that Mr. Trump says Mexico will be happy to pay for. This is the worst waste of our tax money in history.
Paul Lindstrom
Sturgis
The devastating politics of health care
In May 2017, the Rapid City Journal published an editorial calling for town hall meetings by South Dakota’s congressional delegation to explain their vision for health care reform “beyond removing mandates and allowing people to shop across state lines for insurance.”
There weren’t any such meetings held, but now we know the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress have succeeded in rolling back parts of the Affordable Care Act, with the 2017 tax cut law eliminating the individual mandate. But GOP leaders haven’t been able to come up with a viable replacement. Now, they continue to play politics with pre-existing conditions; and, 20 Republican-controlled states have sued in federal court, arguing that all of the ACA’s requirements are unconstitutional without the individual mandate.
The ACA barred insurance companies from denying coverage or charging higher premiums to individuals with pre-existing conditions. Our daughter, who was born with a heart defect, recently received notice that beginning in 2019, the premium on her health insurance would increase $1,000 per month for her and her daughter. This is on top of the $1,500 per month she is now paying and, in addition, there are two $3,500 deductibles. How does our Congressional delegation expect a single mom to pay over $30,000 per year for health insurance out of a meager salary?
Robert Schneider
Spearfish