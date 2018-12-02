Annual turkey giveaway big success
Thank you to all of our friends of Feeding South Dakota who made our Eighth Annual Turkey Giveaway another success. Because of the generosity of our community, we were able to provide over 700 families with a Thanksgiving meal.
We continue to receive tremendous support from our community donating time, food and money to help us achieve our mission. We are very appreciative for the support of Ron Jeffries who offers us the use of the Central States Fairgrounds and the help of his staff to assist in the success of this event.
A special thank you to Starbucks, Jerry’s Cakes and Donuts and Westside Safeway for providing refreshment’s, and Keiffer Sanitation. Thank you to all the volunteers who helped on the day of the event, as well as those who helped package the food for the giveaway. Finally, we thank Sgt. Wayne Asscherick and the Rapid City Police Department for providing assistance to help ensure a safe and orderly event.
George Rokusek
Rapid City