Police hypocritical on Marsy’s Law
Didn't state and local law enforcement officials oppose Marsy's Law? And now they hide behind it? Here is what our state's attorney said when the revisions were proposed on the ballot in the June special election:
"But there was some unattended consequences ... particularly the ability of law enforcement to share information or to share information with the public. Then there were some things, so many people were defined as victim under the original language that it made it very difficult sometimes, because not always does the family support the real victim.
So, now, in an act of hypocrisy and contempt against the community our public officials have weaponized a crime victim's protection law, which they originally vehemently opposed, to keep us in the dark when truth and justice demand that they remain accountable to us in such monumental issues as the denial of life and liberty at the hands of those who wear the badge.
Stephen Wesolick, attorney
Rapid City
Fox replaced as most misleading
After the political propaganda of cable Fox News and megalomaniac Donald Trump's cult-like influence, approximately a third of our society may need a good deprogramming for the overall restoration of American sanity. Until Trump came along, I was sure that Fox News was the most misleading entity I had ever seen, but thanks to its advertising sponsors Fox News is more controlled and much less impulsive than Trump and consequently has been surpassed as the principal originator of "fake news."
To keep its followers, a cult will constantly twist truth and make assertions that mainstream ideas are not right, often demonizing accepted norms that don't concur with theirs, all the while claiming a moral ability to correct perceived wrongs. This kind of propaganda wins out only when we ourselves want to break with reality.
Politics sometimes walks down a version of this path giving credence to this unseemly behavior as it creates a form of acceptable lying. Perhaps the one third of Republicans that ascribe to this alt right deplorable agenda administered by Donald Trump should take on the Trumpian political title of repugnicans.
Dave Freytag
Rapid City
No need for PETA to feed animals
There’s no reason for PETA to take responsibility for feeding the farmed animals that humans don’t eat, as a writer suggested in his Nov. 28 letter. It’s not as if everyone is going to go vegan overnight. But people will gradually make the connection between meat and suffering — perhaps because of ads like the ones PETA placed at the airport — and stop eating so much meat.
Since fewer of us will be eating meat, farmers will breed fewer animals and focus on other types of agriculture.
I’m glad the Rapid City Regional Airport posted PETA’s ads, so that people who are passing through will get the impression that we’re more considerate and forward-thinking than the negative comments in this article made us out to be.
Whitney Larish
Rapid City
Rounds wrong on wall funding
I am disappointed in Sen. Rounds sponsoring a bill that would spend $25 billion on a border wall when data shows border crossings have been substantially declining over the past 10 years. If funds can be raised from penalizing people who cross illegally, then why not use that money to improve our immigration system, which makes it very difficult for good people to immigrate to our country legally?
I do not believe many Americans know what it takes to enter the United States by legal means. By having a better immigration system that would allow honest, hard-working people come to the United States, it would help “Make America Great Again.”
Sandy Kelly
Philip
Wall funding a wrong solution
Sen. Mike Rounds is proposing spending $25 billion on a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. This proposal contradicts evidence that the wall would not substantially affect the issue of illegal immigration, consisting mainly of legal visitors who overstay visas. The majority of the American people oppose the wall.
Rounds says fines and tightening of benefits would pay for the wall. Senator, you also claimed the tax cut bill you supported would not increase the national debt and would pay for itself. With the budget deficit slated to top $1 trillion, how did that one work out for you?
The wall was a campaign stunt put forth by Trump to whip up his anti-minority, anti-immigrant base. It has no practical value in the real world. Also, Trump sold the wall idea by claiming that Mexico would bear the entire cost. That tidbit seems to have fallen out of the discussion. Sen. Rounds, what is it called when goods or services are offered at one price and then the price is increased at the time of sale? Bait and switch, and it is not becoming of a United States senator to attempt to foist that con on the American people.
Bob Wilson
Spearfish