We control human destiny
Uncontrolled population growth has always been the primal threat to the Earth. That’s a no-brainer. To oppose Planned Parenthood, which tries to control some of it, is a no-brainer of another sort. Good old-fashioned war, pestilence and famine have always worked in the past to keep populations in check, and now we have added pollution to the list.
Our own extinction would indeed improve the planet, for the Earth does not need us. We are all responsible for our own existence or demise, and you can label me in any fashion you choose if it will make you feel better, but it won’t add one iota to positive solutions. Coming together to discuss just might.
John Newland
Rapid City
Deadwood vote hurts its character
Like a slow metastasizing cancer, Deadwood is gradually losing its historic character and community to big money and gambling. On Dec. 13, the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission voted 5 to 2 to allow a mountain viewshed to be torn away to build one eight-story and two seven-story chalets on the side of McGovern Hill overlooking historic Deadwood. This Mountain Grand project consists of selling these virtually inaccessible time share units and renting them out during the balance of the year.
This desecration of another mountainside in Deadwood gives permission to other gambling properties that in the past have asked to tear down mountainsides behind their casinos. The commission has largely denied these requests. I question why the commissioners have now decided it’s somehow OK. You can bet that other casinos will jump at the opportunity, and their lawyers will now have no trouble getting it done.
With large numbers of vacant homes, 40-plus illegal bed and breakfasts, no grocery store, no senior center, the grade school and town losing population, Deadwood has changed greatly since I moved here 25 years ago. What the town does have to offer residents are its history and the surrounding beauty, now under attack.
Lynn Namminga
Deadwood
Treat ambulance like police, fire
It seems to me that ambulance and EMT services are just as important and necessary to my health and well-being as fire and police protection. Why should a person be hit with a financial disaster because of a medical emergency or an accident any more than a fire or a crime?
These essential lifesaving services should be funded in the same way. As to user fees for building activities, I (the general public) already own my home. I'm not going to build a new house, start up a new subdivision or annex an acreage. What do I care? Go ahead and raise those fees. Doesn't affect me. Really?
Lowell Holmgren
Rapid City