Nearly all countries restrict entry
As a former flight attendant of 34 years with a domestic and international carrier, I wish to comment on current immigration topics. I have had the opportunity to be able to visit numerous countries in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Orient, Central America, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. Not one time in all of the trips to these locations was I ever allowed to deplane a flight and instantly head to the curb to pick up my van to the hotel.
In all cases, each country visited had their set of strict requirements in the form of a passport and/or visa to enter. There are many that also have agricultural restrictions and additional forms have to be filled out concerning those items (i.e., Australia). There are some (i.e., Africa) where certain inoculations must be met to ensure certain diseases aren't brought into their countries.
I am truly amazed at those that seem to feel that any of these important checks and guidelines should be waived for some while thousands of others have to wait for years to come in the right way. This, in my opinion, is not inhumane but smart.
Adare Diers
Keystone
Red-baiting on health care continues
For decades opponents of universal health have called it socialism and claimed it's not right for our country. All the while tens of thousands of uninsured were dying each year of treatable ailments and hundreds of thousands were going bankrupt. No other developed country treats its people so inhumanely.
What these other countries have in common is that their health care systems are government regulated. As a result virtually everyone has health care at an average per capita cost of half what we pay (roughly $5,000 vs $10,000). On this issue there is no political party in Europe like our Republican Party.
None would deprive their constituents of health care. Our conservatives say government regulated health care is socialism and imply that it leads to communism. The red-baiting works. The communists of the Soviet Union were socialists but the socialists of Europe are not communists. After spending many years in Western Europe I came to the conclusion that their parliamentary systems provide what I would call capitalism with a heart. Don't buy into the red-baiting scare tactics. Good government can provide universal and affordable health care. Socialist yes, but not communist.
Robert G. Wilfong
Rapid City