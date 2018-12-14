A tribute to one who wanted to serve
I would like to write this letter in tribute to a fine young man who wanted to go into the service but couldn't because of his knee, and that is my grand-nephew Levi. Since he found out the news, he is having to re-evaluate his life as that was his big plan after he got out of high school was to go into the service and become a mechanic.
As a Vietnam era veteran I am so touched by this person's sense of patriotism and involvement. And I am touched by all such young people today. You know, there are a lot of bad vibes in the press every day. But this, this desire by a young man to serve, gives me hope. And this young man and those like him are the ones I hoped for, served for, when I was in the service.
I thank Levi and all those young people with this desire to serve. And based on this young man and those like him, my efforts were not in vain during the Vietnam War. Amen.
William T. Elliott
Hot Springs
Check your Social Security facts
A recent letter blames Democrats for raiding Social Security/SSI and other actions. A fact-check on the official Social Security web site refutes this and other recent anti-Democrat claims. Much of the legislation was bipartisan — what a concept. A couple quotes from the Social Security myths pages:
"There has never been any change in the way the Social Security program is financed or the way that Social Security payroll taxes are used by the federal government.
“From its inception, the trust fund has always worked the same way. The Social Security Trust Fund has never been put into the general fund of the government.
"Neither immigrants nor anyone else is able to collect Social Security benefits without someone paying Social Security payroll taxes into the system.”
It is politically expedient to blame Democrats (or Republicans), but it is more effective to have your facts straight. And don't believe everything you get in e-mail or social media; fact-check everything.
Hank Whitney
Custer
Hats off to On Your Toes studio
I want to express my appreciation to Shari Trujillo and her mentoring staff at the On Your Toes Dance Studio for presenting to the public a wonderful and exciting dance recital at the Elks Theatre on Dec. 8. Elementary school-aged and a few pre-school-aged children performed a variety of dances to Christmas music. What I found most exciting and impressive, considering the ages of these children, was their ability to perform a variety of dances as a team. The choreography was wonderful.
The two boys and one girl tap dancing trio was brilliant. It evoked memories of the tap dancing I used to see on the Lawrence Welk Show many years ago. The hand clapping dance trio was equally as brilliant.
It takes many hours of rehearsal time for these students to master these dance routines. Parents and Shari’s team are to be commended for devoting a great deal of time to help these children build character, confidence, and teamwork on the dance floor. I want to thank Gary, Kathy, and Marlene for the opportunity they gave me to see the On Your Toes Dance Studio’s children perform. It truly was brilliant.
George B. Wallace
Rapid City