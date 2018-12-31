Holidays are helpful
Thanksgiving promotes counting our blessings and expressing gratitude in word and deed. Christmas emphasizes the need for hope, peace, joy and love.
New Year’s Day should cause us to pause, reflect and consider — time to scrutinize, empathize and prioritize. Recalling a Parisian event is pertinent. Short of funds, my wife, Marloe, and I had the choice of attending a Folies Bergere show or buying an original painting. We chose the latter, a lasting remembrance now hanging on our wall.
Do we need financial, medical, educational, or spiritual consultants to help us define and refine our goals? Maybe say “yes” and then ask for help? Should we downsize and reorganize our possessions or change our lifestyle? Is it necessary to have that large home, that new car or cocktail parties? Is it time to re-connect with relatives and friends? And are we so self-centered that we’ve forgotten the needs of others?
Yes, let’s reassess. Let’s forgive and, hopefully, forget. Let’s remember to “Do unto others as we would do unto ourselves.” Resolutions help, but are they as important as anticipation, reason, and persistence?
Reuben Bareis
Rapid City
Build the wall
People all over the world build walls around their homes, around their gardens, around their towns and cities. The Great Wall of China is a good example. Its thousands of years old and it worked for thousands of years. There are only Chinese in China. Why a wall? Walls work.
America needs to keep the freeloaders out. All these tales of abuse, crime, drugs, unemployment, poverty are not reasons to let anyone into our country. We have those problems aplenty here in the USA. Those criminals who are trying to sneak into our country need to be sent packing post haste, no ifs, ands or buts. Build the wall Donald. That's why you were elected.
Jack Sayles
Custer