Change marital property laws
Legislating from the bench is wrong. It circumvents open debate, transparent lawmaking and due process. Several years ago the Family Law Committee in South Dakota persuaded the state Supreme Court to wave a magic wand and declare work-related pensions earned by one spouse in a marriage are “marital property.”
No input or debate from the public or our elected lawmakers in Pierre was used. Since “marital property” divisions during a divorce are permanent, one party can keep taking 50 percent of their former spouse’s work pension even if they remarry into great wealth and don’t need it.
I visited with a prominent divorce attorney in Rapid who is married to a federal judge. She told me “don’t try to change the law. I will oppose you and you’ll only become frustrated. “She is a member of the Family Law Committee, which is 90 percent Democratic female attorneys, hardly an impartial reflection of our general population. The Family Law Committee attorneys have misused our courts to further their discriminatory agenda and have denied due process to thousands of South Dakotan’s. I intend to change this law because it is archaic, does more harm than good and is patently prejudicial towards men.
Bruce Evans
Rapid City
Presumptive probation saves dollars
In a recent Journal, Attorney General-elect Jason Ravnsborg said he will end presumptive probation. Can we really afford to build new prisons to hold all the inmates that will remain in our prisons when that happens? This writer thinks we cannot. What about the good time bill signed into law last year by our current governor?
Of course, our new Gov. Kristy Noem wants an open carry law. Surely in this most regressive state, we can do without both of these things, can’t we? Can we afford the new prisons? I think not and the new inmates placed in those prisons, along with the deaths from an open carry law? Think carefully about these things.
We cannot afford the new prisons and thus the good time law is essential. We should not pass laws like Jason wants and to change the laws made to keep from building new prisons. Come on both Kristy and Jason think about this just a little, won’t you? Our prisons are already overcrowded. Jason’s clear lack of experience is showing. We already have a higher incarceration rate than neighboring states.
Hazel Bonner
Rapid City
Thune wants to end investigation?
So after two years of total abrogation of his duties of congressional oversight of the executive branch, our senior senator, John Thune, has suddenly announced that “it’s time to move on from the Russia investigation.” What? The most recent developments (felony convictions of the president’s national security adviser, campaign manager, and personal lawyer) prove beyond a reasonable doubt that those people closest to Donald Trump are steeped in criminality, and that, at a minimum, the President himself is involved in violations of campaign finance law.
More indictments are expected any day, possibly including members of the President’s family. The walls are closing in on house Trump.
Taken in light of these ongoing developments, I find it interesting that following months of complicity, compromise, and complacency, Sen. Thune is suddenly calling for a halt to the proceedings. What is it about the direction of the investigation that suddenly has you so concerned and nervous, senator?
Bob Wilson
Spearfish
Police not victims for Marsy’s Law
I don't care what the legal opinion of Marsy's Law tells us, I don't think it is a good thing for trained police officers to shoot-to-kill recalcitrant teenagers on city streets. Barely 19 years old? No record of violent crimes?
Who believes this is a good thing and that police shooters should be left unidentified (because they are the victims?) after they kill someone in such a way? No one needs a lecture from me nor even a 30-day investigation by the complicit law officers to know that speeding and marijuana use by a teen-aged, disrespectful smart-xxx does not deserve a death sentence.
Is it possible for caring people in this community to ask those in charge to re-examine their ways of "protecting" us?
Elizabeth Cook-Lynn
Rapid City
Not the birthday of happy holidays
Well, looks like that time of year again. The Christmas season, and everywhere you look there are signs of Happy Holidays. Dec. 25 is the birthday of Jesus Christ, not the birthday of "happy holidays."
Jack Sayles
Custer