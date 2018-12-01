Climate change will affect everyone
On Oct. 21, I drove to Piedmont to listen to various candidates speak. They were each asked a question regarding climate change and what we need to do. Taffy Howard, state House District 33 incumbent said, and I paraphrase: I really don't know anything about climate change...not sure... and I don't think it affects South Dakota.
I was astounded that a government representative, mother and citizen could say such words in 2018. Planet earth is at a tipping point with global warming and could very quickly annihilate most mammals on earth. There are very specific things that must be done now. As a mother and grandmother, I encourage Taffy and all of our government officials to get educated.
The effects of global warming are not a partisan issue. It affects all of us, our children, our pets, plants, animals, food, water and air.
Mary Jo Farrington
Rapid City
Need balance of unity and diversity
A correspondent protests a Journal article mentioning the Jewish faith of a murdered friend of Albert Einstein prior to Einstein fleeing Nazi genocide. It’s noteworthy he believes merely discussing anti-Semitism provokes anti-Semitism. I’ve heard friends’ similar beliefs, their options are colorblindness or conflict.
A man from a nearly all-white town believes “I don’t see color.” Since my friend is not neurologically disabled, he does see color, though he believes the fact he gives everybody a fair shake means he doesn’t. Everybody hearing rustling leaves turns, sees, and perceives, amazingly quickly, a gust of wind, or a deer, or an elderly 250-pound out-of-shape white lady in a flowered dress, or a young 250 pound muscular black man in a Raiders jersey and wraparound shades.
Diversity isn’t going away by wishing it away. Neither one nation under red hats nor an endless pecking order of ethnic grievance will get us anywhere. Democrats need a bigger program than “we’re diverse, not Trump, and won’t blow up the good things about our world.” Republicans need more than “go back to 1890 except we claim colorblindness this time.” We are thankful for both unity and diversity. We need balance.
Peter Hasby
Rapid City
Saudi Arabia is no US ally
The CIA has concluded that Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, ordered the brutal murder of Jamal Khashoggi, who was a journalist and green card holder in this country. Donald Trump chooses to dispute his own government's finding, despite overwhelming evidence, including tape recordings.
It's totally inappropriate for America to provide arms to Saudi Arabia. While there have recently been superficial reforms, such as allowing women to drive, it's still a totalitarian state. It's a breeding ground for Al Qaeda, and most of the 9-11 attackers were Saudis. (None were from Iran.)
Currently, Saudi Arabia has dragged us into an ugly war in Yemen, where the targeting and starvation of innocent civilians borders on genocide. It may not be possible for us to stop the sectarian warfare between Shiites and Sunnis, but we should not be pouring gasoline on the flames. Saudi Arabia is a major oil producer, but it shouldn't be seen as an ally.
Jay Davis
Rapid City