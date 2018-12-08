Leadership on climate change
Wow, leadership! A new bill titled the “Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act” was just announced. The bill is sponsored by Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.), Rep. Francis Rooney (R-Fla.), Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.), Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Penn.) and Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.). The bill will place a fee of $15 per metric ton on potential carbon emission at the source (this fee will increase by $10/ton each year), protect consumers by paying them a dividend, protect farmers by refunding their carbon fee costs on fuels, and create border adjustments to level the international playing field.
This bill has the potential of decreasing carbon dioxide emissions by 33 percent over the next 10 years, creating over 2 million jobs during the same time period, and decreasing health care costs. The fee and dividend approach is supported by economists and climate scientists.
The recent alarming warnings by the Intergovernmental panel on Climate Change and the U.S. National Climate Change Assessment make this bill extremely relevant and timely.
Harold Arns
Box Elder
Politics keeps getting in the way
In the “two cents” column for Dec. 2, someone complains that Pelosi and the Dems are going to work on 45's taxes and not get much work done for the American People. Just like McConnell spent eight years looking for Obama's real birth certificate and not doing anything else. This is what this government is all about now.
Whichever party is in charge spends all their time undoing what the other party has done and lining the pockets of their respective corporate bosses with government cash. Nothing ever gets done in this country that needs to be done, like working on infrastructure or making life better for all instead of just a few.
It will continue to be this way. I'm not sure what can be done. Whoever is elected is either already corrupt or soon becomes that way after entering office, and it's been going on for 242 years.
Kevin Abeln
Sturgis