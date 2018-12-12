Police shouldn’t hide behind Marsy
I don't get it, a police officer using Marsy's Law to hide his identity. Sounds more like a "police state" law than a law written in a democracy. What the states attorney and attorney general are saying is that any time a law enforcement officer does his or her job that their names can be removed from any public report if they request it.
Only in police states is that hidden information allowed. What kind of police officer wants to be called a victim every time they enforce our laws? What kind of state is South Dakota becoming? How much of what our government does do we want to keep hidden from the people? Have we not had enough of government secrets keeping voters in the dark about what their government does?
Did the voters of this state want Marsy's Law to include every law enforcement officer in the state as a victim. I think not.
Brent Cox
Sturgis
Police not victims for Marsy’s Law
I don’t care what the legal opinion of Marsy’s Law tells us. I don’t think it is a good thing for trained police officers to shoot-to-kill recalcitrant teenagers on city streets. Barely 19 years old? No record of violent crimes? Who believes this is a good thing and that police shooters should be left unidentified (because they are the victims?) after they kill someone in such a way?
No one needs a lecture from me nor even a 30-day investigation by the complicit law officers to know that speeding and marijuana use by a teen-aged, disrespectful smart-xxx does not deserve a death sentence.
Is it possible for caring people in this community to ask those in charge to re-examine their ways of “protecting” us?
Elizabeth Cook-Lynn
Rapid City
Not the birthday of happy holidays
Well, looks like that time of year again. The Christmas season, and everywhere you look there are signs of Happy Holidays. Dec. 25 is the birthday of Jesus Christ, not the birthday of “happy holidays.”
Jack Sayles
Custer