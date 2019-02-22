We can safely ignore the lefties
Since the good guys have maintained the Senate, the lefties, no matter how much they fuss, fume, distort and propagandize, will not impeach our president. But even if they did, we would still have Vice President Pence, a man with the utmost integrity, honesty, ability and love of country to take over.
Picture what our wonderful America would become if the left were to cheat, lie and steal their way into power. Infanticide, gun control, the impossible "green new deal," destruction of our medical system, open borders, and the leftist intrusion into every facet of our lives. We are stuck with the leftist House and their moronic rantings until 2020. Until then we must endure the hyperbole of the "useful idiots" here and in Washington.
Despite the leftist rhetorical sewage flowing from most of our "news" sources there are trustworthy alternatives for factual information. Trump, I admit, is sometimes rough around the edges, but he deeply loves America and has made enormous gains to restore our country from the insanity of the left. President Trump has kept his oath of office, which is a far cry from most of the Washington elite.
Roger Thompson
Rapid City
Ours is a mixed economy
Our country has taken the best of capitalism and the best of socialism, blending them into a system known as a “mixed economy.” This system, for generations, has served our country well, as it has our allies. Extreme socialism, better known as communism, and extreme capitalism, laissez-faire, both have proven to be ineffective and historical failures.
Facebook is awash with propaganda sites. I have blocked dozens of these sites because I cared not to see them on my newsfeed, but new ones keep popping up. These propaganda sites offer little to no truth, and their purpose is to deceive. A popular whipping boy for these sites is socialism. To what end? Do they really want to bring down Social Security or Medicare? Are we ready to risk our clean air and water? Are we done with public roads and public schools? How about safe food or medicine? Etc.
My fervent prayer is for our political leaders to get past the “noise machines,” work together to find the correct balance within our mixed economy to keep our nation strong and caring.
John Ross
Sturgis
Guns everywhere don’t make us safe
Oh boy, the NRA and the Russians (who have complete gun control) must see South Dakota as quite the darling standard bearer for their mutual ideology of making the U.S. into a society of buckaroos that shoot first before we get shot. Law enforcement doesn't want "permitless hidden carry" for obvious reasons. Cops are on the forefront of the peril this Legislature and governor are saddling its constituency with. Who, other than the "probably Russian infiltrated NRA" are these Republican lawmakers trying to cater to? This ignorant law will not make us safer. Isn't this obvious?
The outlook of our state government has definitely narrowed since the last election with the wasting of legislative time voting inconsequentially for the "border wall" and now foolishly following the NRA as well as giving carte blanche to "big money" lobbyists as long as said lobbyists don't insult them.
We"d be just as well off with WWE "rasslers" entertaining us as having the whole lot of "bad"-show Republicans constantly thumbing their nose at us.
Aren't we ever going to open our eyes and stop deliberately demonizing Dems instead of identifying who's actually behind the curtain?
Dave Freytag
Rapid City