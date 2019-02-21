Poverty can also drive youth
With regard to the front page article on Feb. 10, indicating there is increased poverty in South Dakota, which creates "challenges to obtaining a fruitful childhood and a prosperous life in adulthood," I disagree.
My mother left the family when we were young, my father was a disabled construction worker who became an alcoholic, we lived on welfare and food stamps, and faced the same challenges as many families at the time. Fast forward 40 plus years, and one brother is an employed truck driver, one retired as a sergeant from the sheriff's department, and I have a doctorate degree which has assisted in providing a comfortable retirement at a relatively young age. My kids both have master's degrees, nephews are both in law enforcement and where we came from has not dictated where we have gone professionally or economically.
There are trends which can be studied, but we all have to be cautious in presenting low expectations to children who face challenges in their birth homes. Often, I believe, these experiences teach coping skills and instill drive that can add more than it takes away.
Bill O'Rafferty
Rapid City
Green space wrong for a B-1
Thank you, Mr. Stover for writing a common sense letter regarding the placement of a B-1 bomber on our green space park. It is absolutely ridiculous to violate our green space; a colossal waste of time and resources that could be put to better use: roads, bridges finding new uses for numerous vacant retail spaces, etc.
Paul Lindstrom
Sturgis
Thank you to our mail lady
Today our mail lady dropped off the wallet of our daughter, who lives a bit further down Quincy Street, who lost it in the snow when she got into her car. Thank you very much. There are many good people in this town, and she is one of them.
Andreas Gronemann
Rapid City
Lack of empathy appalling
It is clear a fair majority of South Dakota legislators care not for evidence-based reasoning. What is scarier is the isolation so many of our legislators have from reality and from the constituents the bills they draft would affect — how many yea voters on HB 1108 have met a transgender youth? We still have former Gov. Daugaard to thank for displaying a semblance of the empathy and neighborly compassion South Dakotans are meant to have.
The lack of decency in not bothering to try and understand, and the willingness of so many legislators to vote based on ignorance, fear, and misunderstanding is concerning and heartbreaking. The youth of this state are frustrated.
HB 1108 is discriminatory and will only lead to increased suicides in LGBTQ youth. Studies continue to prove this type of legislation is harmful and consequential (a simple Google search yields this truth). Another concern is the number and attitude of legislators who, when questioned for justifications of their votes, have none or feel “Because it goes against my beliefs” is sufficient rationale. We must hold our legislators to higher standards. Evidence should support arguments, and legislators should not create laws about people they don’t even bother to meet/understand.
Chelsea Gilbertson
Vermillion
Religious diet in prison?
There is a very simple way to fix this. When someone is arrested get a search warrant for their home. While there, you look in their kitchen and see if they follow a religious diet. You can also check their bank account and credit cards to see if they are ordering specially prepared foods from recognized kosher butchers, etc.
If they do not follow it at home and are not getting food from anywhere other than the local grocery store, there is no reason to have to supply a religious diet in prison.
David Johnston
Rapid City