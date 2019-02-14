Don't allow apartment complex
Rapid City Council has an opportunity to prevent mistakes of the past. One hundred years ago it was OK to build housing along a major thoroughfare. Today it is not appropriate because in the next decade these roadways will expand and housing will be demolished, turned into businesses or the residents will be extremely unhappy.
Mount Rushmore Road is the busiest corridor in Rapid City for locals and visitors. The Rapid City City Council is considering approval of a monstrous 350 unit apartment complex housing up to 700 residence 100 feet off Mount Rushmore Road. It will stand 54 feet tall and be a solid 125 foot wall of building paralleling Mount Rushmore Road. Not only will it block any glimpse of the Black Hills to the west, it will also become a significant traffic and pedestrian hazard as it sits between three schools and two churches.
Multiple long-range plans created by city planning committees recommend against housing in this location. Instead, recommending preservation of the natural vistas to the Black Hills and development of employment and economic businesses along major corridors. Housing is not recommended so close to expanding, heavily traveled roads like this. Urge the council to deny this Samuelson Project and build elsewhere.
Bob Rosenquist
Rapid City