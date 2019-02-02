Operation Christmas Child helps millions
I am writing to thank Rapid City residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season. Because of the generosity of donors in Rapid City and across the United States, Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, collected more than 8.8 million shoe boxes in 2018. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2018, the ministry is now sending more than 10.6 million shoe box gifts to children suffering from poverty, natural disasters, war, disease and famine.
These simple gifts bring smiles to the faces of children around the world. Packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items, these gifts bring joy and are a tangible expression of God’s love. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 157 million gift-filled shoe boxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
It’s not too late for people to make a difference. Though drop-off locations serving Rapid City shoe box packers are closed until November, anyone can still pack a personalized shoe box gift. For more information, Google samaritan purse. Thank you again to everyone who participated in this global project — many who do so year after year. These simple gifts send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.
Dana Williams
Operation Christmas Child
Thanks for article on BHSU tax service
This Spearfish resident (and proud 2010 Black Hills State University graduate) was happy to see the informative Jim Holland 1/24/19 article "Many happy returns."
The article gave the great news that once again for the 29th year Black Hills State University accounting students would be doing free tax returns as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA program) on some days in February, March and April. I've taken my taxes to this free service on the BHSU campus for a number of years.
I get quick, friendly and accurate service. Since the returns get sent in electronically, any refunds due are quickly direct deposited in one's bank. There are some income restrictions to the program. As the Journal article suggests, those needing more info on the program may call BHSU staffer Robin Meyerink at 642-6002. Thanks to the Rapid City Journal for this community service article.
David Nickel
Spearfish