Senators maintain double standard
Our Banana Republican senators are at it again – President Trump declares a phony national emergency (and then goes golfing) because he doesn’t have the political support or negotiating skills to get the funds he wanted for a wall at the border (wasn’t Mexico going to pay for that?), and lo and behold, Rounds and Thune blame the Democrats.
Instead of being aghast at an unconstitutional executive power grab that totally undermines the separation of powers and checks and balances outlined in the U.S. Constitution, our senators use the opportunity to try to score some cheap political points.
If a Democratic president had done this they would be screaming for impeachment proceedings to begin immediately. What is their rationale in this case? It seems to be (to paraphrase Richard Nixon) “If a Republican does it, it is not illegal.”
Bob Wilson
Spearfish
Abortion protects women’s lives
If no doctor will do abortions, even late abortions, women will die — in fact many women will die. It could be your teenager, your mother, your neighbor, in fact, any woman of reproductive age. Is that what we want? Unless we keep those who can get pregnant locked up that is what we face. I'm sure that has been tried, thanks to some religions. Young people confuse sex with true love, that complicates things, and they are the ones who get "caught." It's either birth control or abortion and it's nobody else's business.
Cal Thomas, Feb. 15, calls the "Reproductive Health Act" which allows abortion within 24 weeks to protect the mother, the "rotten fruit of a culture that long ago abandoned the sanctity of life," saying men lost their rights long ago. Hey, just what are those rights men have lost? Any woman with an unwanted pregnancy would gladly give back the part the previous owner had, if possible, at least the original part — if she could find it.
Besides our government needs young, innocent men to go to war. Fort Bragg needs them to be combat-ready and so does the Border. Woman's job is replacing those who get killed, that's the way it has always been. It's called "The sanctity of life." Not lost, after all, Cal.
Margaret Minkel
Rapid City