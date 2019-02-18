Thune for the rich
Sen. Thune, you wrote in the Journal on Feb. 8 about how you are a small government conservative and how you believe in individual rights. Then you went on to talk about how people work hard to buy a house and save a nest egg. Then you went on to talk about the inheritance tax and how horrible it is to take farmers’ and ranchers’ money when they die.
Right now you would have to have a farm or ranch worth more than $22 million for couples and $11 million for singles to be taxed at your death. Now tell me John how many farms and ranches in South Dakota are worth more than $11 million or $22 million. Once again you are out to help only one group of people and that is the very wealthy.
Never once have you offered tax relief for the average working man and woman. As you write this column, the rich are getting much richer and the middle class are sinking deeper into debt. Your words about small government are nothing more than a cheap sales pitch to keep you in Washington, to help those on Wall Street. Start helping the average South Dakotan.
Brent Cox
Sturgis
Led by a con man
Our nation is being led by an individual who has no clue on how to lead or work with established diplomats and career individuals from intelligence agencies, about world problems or terrorism. He would rather send out nasty texts and watch Fox News on his executive time than work. Sure, he makes phone calls, but what is between him and Putin is private.
You could say that's what we get and deserve for electing a businessman with bankruptcy and judgments against him instead of an experienced politician, or you can face the reality that we as a nation are in trouble.
Was the price of possibly increasing business and gains on Wall Street worth it — electing a con man? So, you sold out America for a few bucks. Enjoy your increase of taxes this year, with a possibility of no refund (unless you’re rich), hug your Trumpy bear, put on your MAGA hat and suck it up, you voted for him.
Linda Minkel
Rapid City