Climate change a serious issue
The last ice age was 12,000 years ago. (The onset of an ice age is related to changes in the Earth's tilt and orbit.) The next ice age would begin within 15,000 years, but researchers say that greenhouse gas emissions have gotten so high that it will not happen.
The last time C02 levels were this high, humans didn't exist. C02 levels haven't been higher than 400 parts per million from between 800,000 years ago and 15 million years ago. The increase of C02 levels will soon get high enough to restrict a plant's ability to absorb nutrients like nitrogen, and therefore it's harder for plants to grow and reduces a plant's protein levels. Climate change will change rainfall patterns, leading to alternating periods of drought and intense storms. Climate change will increase the risk of simultaneous crop failures across the world's biggest corn growing regions and lead to less of our nutritionally critical vegetables.
Climate change is caused by human behavior. We ignore it at our own and future generations' peril. Let's not forget sea levels rise, the bigger and more destructive wild fires, the bleaching and death of our coral reefs, and the acidification of our oceans.
Robert Ackerman
Rapid City
Hemp has already been approved
Industrial hemp is legal because of the 2018 Farm Bill. HB 1191 establishes the regulatory structure for South Dakota to license, monitor and oversee hemp production, processing and transport. If a state or tribe decides not to establish regulatory oversight, then hemp producers and processors can make application directly to the USDA to grow and process hemp, so this is not about legalizing hemp. Industrial hemp is legal, and the state of South Dakota can and should establish rules and regs as outlined in HB 1191, in keeping with 2018 Farm Bill USDA requirements.
Gov. Noem, how should the South Dakota Highway Patrol or weigh stations deal with hemp being transported across the state? The 2018 Farm Bill also stipulates that no state can interfere with the interstate commerce of hemp and hemp products. By not passing HB 1191, there is no process in place to oversee transport from other states or potential South Dakota producers operating directly under USDA licensing and oversight.
Another consideration is in the absence of South Dakota grown and processed hemp products, shops will not be able to carry a South Dakota grown label. Considering that there are already a number of South Dakota businesses ready to process hemp fiber, food and CBD oils, what are we waiting for? Not signing HB 1191 is shortsighted and forces South Dakota to catch up with other states.
Pat Cromwell
Rapid City