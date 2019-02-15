Not God’s will
Thousands of people on this planet start the new day worrying about which child will die from starvation. At the same time people with lots of money want to build a wall that keeps people out. Hang that brotherly love thing. First of all we should be making every effort not to have more children than we can take care of properly.
No child asks to be born. Nobody should have children they don't want. It leads to emotionally damaged people later in life. It's not the will of God. Religion has spent so much effort and money insisting that contraception is a sin. They are afraid to admit that God changes with the money. They'd accept birth control immediately if it benefited them and gave them more power.
If we ever have a nuclear war that kills most of humanity, it will be a man who does that. Never a woman. Yet they consider themselves superior. Go figure.
Margaret Minkel
Rapid City
Predator bounties don’t work
I read with interest of a new state plan to place bounties on ﬁve furbearer predators. Every study done on bounties in several states in the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s resulted in no value shown for decreasing predator species. Some predator species (red fox especially) reproduced better (larger litter sizes) to ﬁll the void because they had more room in their habitat.
Studies we did showed we needed to remove about 80 to 90 percent or more of a predator population to cut into the brood stock and increase pheasants. Until you got this large reduction, the animals left still did a large amount of predation. To get 80 to 90 percent reduction you needed to also use poison baits, and these toxicants were banned in 1972. The 100 square mile study areas where pheasants were signiﬁcantly increased involved intensive effort by professional predator control personnel, and this would not be economically feasible on a state-wide basis.
If the state wanted to really do something for pheasants, they would initiate an additional state CRP program to raise the statewide pheasant population from 2.47 pheasants per mile now to 5.7 to 8.6 pheasants per mile, like South Dakota had from 2003 to 2008. In those years we had 1.3 to 1.5 million acres in federal CRP. We could use the new funds from the sales tax on internet purchases for CRP. Doing the latter would increase the pheasant population and bring millions more into the state coffers with more non-resident hunters coming to our state, and we would also get all the other associated beneﬁts.
Larry Fredrickson
Chamberlain
World needs you
Stress, a state of mental or emotional strain or tension resulting from adverse or very demanding circumstances.
As human beings, we all live in a constant state of stress. Some take it better than others, and some can't take it at all. Stress can affect you in so many ways, ranging from some nail biting to chronic depression. In America alone, 3.1 million people from the age of 12 to 17 have experienced depression firsthand. Not to mention that we lose around 45 thousand people in a year to suicide; those numbers aren't getting any lower. So, what are we doing? People tend to take their head out of the gutter every time we lose a celebrity to these things. That's not the way it should be. We should be aware of these things all the time.
Anyone around you could be dealing with what seems like an internal battle against themselves. I can promise that the little things that you do for people can go a long way. Take it easy on yourself and those around you. You have a whole lifetime. Please don't waste it on fighting with yourself. This world needs you.
Evelyn Chasing Horse
Rapid City
Keep early voting
Early voting is important for South Dakotans. With our state being so agricultural, sometimes it can be difficult for farmers to get to their polling place on election day — but they can get to the county building to get their voting done. Not to mention the number of snowbirds we have here. Many of them leave the state in late October, which could put a strain on how they would be able to get to the polls before voting day.
I would say this to our elected officials: Take note from the people and not from your parties. Voting is a right and it seems that more and more voter suppression laws are being put in place. If you give people less time to vote, that means there's less time for them to vote for you. Do you really want that?
Jim Maffrand
Box Elder