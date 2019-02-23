Thank you to our mail lady
Today our mail lady dropped off the wallet of our daughter, who lives a bit further down Quincy Street, and who lost it in the snow when she got into her car. Thank you very much. There are many good people in this town, and she is one of them.
Andreas Gronemann
Rapid City
Lack of empathy appalling
It is clear a fair majority of South Dakota legislators care not for evidence-based reasoning. What is scarier is the isolation so many of our legislators have from reality and from the constituents the bills they draft would affect — how many yea voters on HB 1108 have met a transgender youth? We still have former Gov. Daugaard to thank for displaying a semblance of the empathy and neighborly compassion South Dakotans are meant to have.
The lack of decency in not bothering to try and understand, and the willingness of so many legislators to vote based on ignorance, fear, and misunderstanding is concerning and heartbreaking. The youth of this state are frustrated.
HB 1108 is discriminatory and will only lead to increased suicides in LGBTQ youth. Studies continue to prove this type of legislation is harmful and consequential (a simple Google search yields this truth). Another concern is the number and attitude of legislators who, when questioned for justifications of their votes, have none or feel “Because it goes against my beliefs” is sufficient rationale. We must hold our legislators to higher standards. Evidence should support arguments, and legislators should not create laws about people they don’t even bother to meet/understand.
Chelsea Gilbertson
Vermillion
Bibles with SD state seal
South Dakota Secretary of State Shantel Krebs inappropriately used the power of her appointed position to violate the Establishment Clause of the U.S. Constitution. She should be well aware that she crossed a line when she approved the private company Capitol Commission’s request to put an image of the state official seal on Bibles to be given to South Dakota lawmakers.
In addition to the constitutional violation, this gesture was insensitive to the diversity of those in the Legislature, as well as the constituents they represent. Several members of the Legislature did not feel comfortable receiving this apparently state-endorsed religious text. While South Dakotans of all faiths and none have the right to feel included in their government, South Dakota has non-Christian residents who are purposefully excluded by this move.
Roy Speckhardt
Washington, D.C.
Republicans build the deficit
Thank you for publishing: National Debt Tops $22 Trillion. As a former Republican (1970 - 2004), it is critical for people to understand how irresponsible the Trump administration and Republicans have been in the last two years. The Republicans assailed President Obama for his deficits when his administration was working to keep our economy from slipping into a depression, but they had no problem passing a major tax cut when our economy was in one of its longest expansionary business cycles in recent history.
Of course, the Republicans promised the tax cut would pay for itself and economic growth in excess of 3 percent. What have we received? Ever increasing deficits ($779B in 2018, projected $1.0T in 2019) which could add more than $12 trillion of additional debt by 2029. Although economic growth has exceeded 3 percent during two quarters, JP Morgan estimates economic growth is slowing and may be at 1.5 percent by the end of 2019. President Trump can wear all the "MAGA" hat he wants, but his actions are not going to Make America Great but will saddle future generations with unsustainable debt.
Thomas Bass
Piedmont
Another view of Venezuela
A reply to “Keeping an eye on Venezuela.”
The writer states “Socialism has never worked and it never will.” This may be a populous statement as he tries to tie Venezuela, Argentina and California together as failing “social” economies.
His comments are only partly true. Economic analysts say the root of Venezuela’s economic disaster is not due to any social programs but rather to being a highly dependent petrostate. The country’s government income is mostly reliant on the export of oil and natural gas; economic and political power is highly concentrated in an elite minority; political institutions are weak and unaccountable, and corruption is widespread. Billions have disappeared from the treasury.
Oil sales account for 98 percent of Venezuela’s export earnings and as much as 50 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). The falling oil output has declined for decades, reaching a new low in 2018.
President Nicolas Maduro’s growing autocracy has violated basic tenets of democracy to maintain power. Ending “free speech, a private free press, outlawing opposition political parties and violating human rights” all to create a dictatorship.
Argentina like many South American countries has struggled, but its economy has started growing again.
John Hasenauer
Rapid City
Support input on water issues
Of the many bills pending in the South Dakota Legislature right now, we should all pay particular attention to HB1239 and 1240. The spirit of these bills is quite simple. Both allow/enable public input into decisions made about our water — water for drinking, agriculture, recreation, hunting, fishing, etc. According to state law, water in S.D. belongs to every citizen. Yet portions of the laws and policies governing water management arrogate important decisions to single engineers. There’s little accountability and no transparency. Of course, behind that engineer is a technocratic apparatus pulling the strings. (The technocracy is composed of employees of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Water Management Board.)
And the strings are too often pulled in favor of corporate special interests who use, pollute, and make toxic vast amounts of water. Owners of Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs), oil pipelines, and large scale mining operations are prominent among them.
Many individuals associated with the DENR are well-intentioned. But without robust public input — hearing from stakeholders other than polluters — they are more likely to make decisions in favor of slick lobbyists, corporate predators, and those who profit from exploiting precious and finite water resources. Call Pierre to support these bills.
Carol Hayse
Nemo
Stand up for the Constitution
I am writing to implore you to fight President Trump's usurpation of powers meant for the legislative branch of our government. Congress passed some money toward border security, but now President Trump has decided that he instead of Congress can appropriate funds for a project he wants by using the Emergency Powers Act. This is bogus and dangerous for the following reasons:
According to federally compiled statistics there is no emergency on the border currently. Congress has taxing and spending power, not the executive branch. Trump himself said it's not an emergency. Trump went and played golf after declaring an emergency. Trump properties employed illegal immigrants, which supposedly is what this emergency is about. Trump swore to uphold the Constitution but is now skirting clear lines between the executive and legislative branches.
As an emergency, bidding on the wall will be waived, potentially promoting graft. Resources will be diverted from already funded projects. This harms the view of the United States as a country run by a man rather than laws. Future presidents will more easily bypass Congress if they don't get what they want. We as citizens must stand up for our Constitution no matter who is working against it.
Jeff Jacobsen
Rapid City