Guns everywhere don’t make us safe
Oh boy, the NRA and the Russians (who have complete gun control) must see South Dakota as quite the darling standard bearer for their mutual ideology of making the U.S. into a society of buckaroos that shoot first before we get shot. Law enforcement doesn’t want “permitless hidden carry” for obvious reasons. Cops are on the forefront of the peril this Legislature and governor are saddling its constituency with. Who, other than the “probably Russian infiltrated NRA” are these Republican lawmakers trying to cater to?
This ignorant law will not make us safer. Isn’t this obvious? The outlook of our state government has definitely narrowed since the last election with the wasting of legislative time voting inconsequentially for the “border wall” and now foolishly following the NRA as well as giving carte blanche to “big money” lobbyists as long as said lobbyists don’t insult them.
We”d be just as well off with WWE “rasslers” entertaining us as having the whole lot of “bad”-show Republicans constantly thumbing their nose at us. Aren’t we ever going to open our eyes and stop deliberately demonizing Dems instead of identifying who’s actually behind the curtain?
Dave Freytag
Rapid City