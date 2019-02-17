Covington incident notable
Regardless of how the Covington Catholic controversy sorts out, there is, visually, something historically notable about it. A young Catholic boy wearing a cap bearing a presidential slogan popular with Americans yearning for white dominance, blocks the movement of an indigenous man beating a pagan drum. After consulting a PR firm, the boy later proclaims that he blocked the Indian for his own good. This configuration conforms precisely to the historical relationship of American arrogance toward indigenous people.
In the 1800s, under the spell of manifest destiny, the American government imposed military restrictions on the free movement of Native Americans to, “help them come closer to white ways.”
Catholic missionaries intensified these constraints by systematically eviscerating the Indian’s pagan practices, ostensibly for their own good. Not so incidentally, this quasi-benevolence helped facilitate the largest real estate grab in American history.
While the Covington boy blocking the Indian’s path was not about real estate swashbuckling, it bears one striking similarity. It was an act of macho domination over a presumed inferior, purportedly for his own good. Any way you cut it, the boy’s grin, benevolent or sinister, conveyed an insolent and ethically suspect challenge to the free movement of an Indian.
Harold Storsve
