Keep an eye on Venezuela
Americans who would vote for socialism (57 percent of all Democrats) should keep an eye on Venezuela, because it will be the next socialist country to collapse. Socialism has never worked and it never will. Venezuela used to have the highest standard of living in Latin America and was a world leading exporter of oil; then the bottom fell out, thrusting them into chaos and civil strife. Likewise, Argentina used to have the fourth largest economy in the world, and then they voted Juan Peron (a socialist) into office and today, like Venezuela, Argentina stands on the brink of economic collapse and disaster.
Next comes California. That’s right, California. California used to be the wealthiest and most successful state in the U.S. Today, thanks to a socialist government, California is becoming another Venezuela or Argentina; I call it, “Calitina.” The former Golden State has gone from national leader to national humiliation, with squalid tent cities for its burgeoning homeless population, complete with needle- and feces-strewn sidewalks and beaches.
“Calitina” is proof that flooding a state with government-dependent illegals and rewarding them with driver’s licenses and voter cards can turn a formerly conservative state into a one-party Democratic stronghold in a single generation.
Don Kopp
Rapid City
Deal with nursing home crisis
South Dakota had three nursing homes in rural areas close recently due to financial issues. Closure disrupts residents and their families, and the loss of jobs hurts the affected community. South Dakota pays nursing homes $40 per day less than what it costs the homes to provide care for Medicaid residents. With the proportion of Medicaid residents increasing, it's inevitable that nursing homes will become financially strained.
To remain solvent, cash-strapped nursing homes must raise the charges paid by private pay residents who pay for the cost of their care. Nursing homes tend to have high employee turnover due to low wages, and cash strapped homes lack funds to raise employee wages. Our state is experiencing a crisis that will only worsen if nothing is done. A practical solution exists. Part of the new sales tax revenue from internet sales should be used to fund adequate reimbursement rates paid to nursing homes for Medicaid residents. The many benefits include keeping nursing homes economically viable and functioning in their communities with the jobs they provide, avoiding rate increases to private pay residents, adequate funds to raise staff pay and reduce staff turnover, keeping residents located near their families and general economic stimulus for rural areas where every business closure has a major impact.
The best part is that the crisis can be solved without raising tax rates or shortchanging other programs by simply using part of the new sales tax revenue to pay our state's nursing homes what they should have been receiving all along. A one-time infusion of funds will only kick the can down the road. Homes that can't be profitable will close.
Michael G. Trier
Custer
Stand with LGBT community
I am urging Gov. Noem, Sen. Jensen and Reps. Johnson and Howard to please stand with the LGBT community and vote no on HB 1108. As a voter in Rapid City, I'd like to make our state a welcome and inclusive place. I have lived here most my life, and I'm not about to let my state become one that allows unfair treatment based on gender. It is just wrong to think that it’s OK to pass these bills that target non-binary and transgender youth. I believe as a state we are better than this. We need to worry about the real issues.
Brian Colson
Rapid City
Trump a pathological liar
Donald Trump has two very severe psychiatric disorders that should preclude him from being president. First of all, he is a pathological liar. Pathological lying can be described as a habituation of lying. He has lied more than 6,000 times since taking office.
Secondly, he is the poster boy for someone with a narcissistic personality disorder. Narcissistic personality disorder involves self-aggrandizement, a pattern of self-interest, a lack of empathy and consideration of other people, and an excessive need for admiration.
Trump said, "I can get every American insured, including pre-existing conditions, and I can do it much cheaper." He said, "I don't use my brain, [to make decisions], I use my gut which is smarter than anyone else's brain in the world." "I know more about concrete than anyone else." "I know more about Wall Street than anyone else in the world." "I know more than all my generals."
It would take a book to catalog all of his lies and narcissistic actions and statements. He poses a severe danger to the country and the world.
Robert Ackerman
Rapid City