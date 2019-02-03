Hemp means dollars for South Dakota
The 2018 Farm Bill, which was passed by Congress and signed by President Trump in December, removed industrial hemp from the Controlled Substances Act. Hemp will mean a significant economic growth for farming and for local businesses in South Dakota.
Over time, the use of industrial hemp has evolved into an even greater variety of products, including health foods, organic body care, clothing, construction materials, biofuels, plastic composites and more.
The 2018 Farm Bill also removed hemp-related CBD products, with less than .3 percent THC, from the Controlled Substance Act. CBD is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid compound that has been shown to help with everything from PTSD, arthritis, anxiety, sleep disorders, migraines and epilepsy. CBD is not addictive, has no negative side effects, and can not get you high. According to Forbes, the hemp-CBD market alone could hit $20 billion by 2022, bringing even more revenue and jobs to South Dakota.
At a time when the majority of hemp products actually originates outside the country, a “Grown in South Dakota” brand will allow our agricultural and business communities to tap into the hemp $3.9 billion market. Hemp's economic potential is too big to ignore.
Erin Zander
Rapid City
Birds & Blooms Day was a success
It takes an army of volunteers to put on the free Birds & Blooms Day Educational Event held at the Jolly Lane Green House on Saturday, Jan. 19.
I would like to take this time to personally thank every one of the volunteers from the individual bird owners that sat with their birds and talked to thousands of people about parrots, Jolly Lane who provided the venue for us to hold this event, KOTA and the Rapid City Journal for your help in covering it and Marcos Pizza who came in and fed the over 60 people that gave of their time to allow so many people to enjoy an afternoon in paradise.
On behalf of The Black Hills Poultry Society, The Black Hills Raptor Society and Mt. Rushmore Birds, we truly thank you all.
Barb Peterson-Paur
Mt. Rushmore Birds