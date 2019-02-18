Death tax smokescreen
Sen. Thune asks “why is death still a taxable event?” Easy explanation, even accounting for Thune’s smokescreen, picturing struggling families starting little businesses building nest eggs for the kids, then losing it to estate tax. Not surprisingly, he mentions no numbers, given that Thune wants paycheck earners to support laws favoring wealthy people.
Current Federal estate tax applies only to inheritances greater than $22,400,000 passed by a couple, “only” $11,200,000 for estates passed by a single person. Once heirs receive their whole $22.4 million, they pay 40 cents on the dollar to inherit more. Humble little $50 million ranches cost heirs a bit over $11 million to inherit, unless tax attorneys cut the bill further. Heirs get the lion’s share, but still pay back to the community that provided the venue that turned their benefactor’s work and skill into transferrable wealth.
Fairness and balance define America for most of us. We respect the role of the wealthy, as long as they respect the role of the middle class. Economists acknowledge we are already moving in the wrong direction, inherited wealth rebuilding 1800’s-style aristocracy. The wealthy paid much more tax, not less, in 20th century America’s “great” economic days.
Peter Hasby
Rapid City
Dems ignore abortion ugliness
The socialist Democrats are campaigning to end the death penalty for killers but advocating for infanticide. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam came out in favor of abortion so late in the pregnancy that it can happen after birth.
Gov. Northam said unwanted babies or those with birth defects would be made comfortable after birth while the mother and doctors decided whether or not to let the child live. New York passed this law and the politicians cheered and they lit up the "One World Trade Center" in pink.
It sound crazy because it is, and it’s sick. WWII Nazi Germany has nothing on the socialist Democrats. President Trump brought this late-term abortion up and how disgusting this was, and socialist Dems just sat there stone cold.
Rick Lewis
Spearfish
Stand with LGBT community
I am urging Gov. Noem, Sen. Jensen and Reps. Johnson and Howard to please stand with the LGBT community and vote no on HB 1108. As a voter in Rapid City, I’d like to make our state a welcome and inclusive place.
I have lived here most my life, and I’m not about to let my state become one that allows unfair treatment based on gender. It is just wrong to think that it’s OK to pass these bills that target non-binary and transgender youth. I believe as a state we are better than this. We need to worry about the real issues.
Brian Colson
Rapid City