The lies keeping us down
The fact we're so used to Trump and his cronies lying so often that we expect them to lie gives credence to their political strategy. So when Trump is caught making collusive whoopee with Russians, some of us will say, "Well, what else is new?" This person is making a mockery of our rule of law and democracy itself. Can we as a nation do anything about it? Well, not right now, but this isn't the worst thing facing us. Our bigger problem lies with those who won't endeavor to advance venerated democratic values. Some narrow-minded leaders of groups such as nationalists, capitalists, militarists, religious hierarchy and the NRA can't allow real democracy for fear of losing their singleness of purpose. If we can't marry democracy to these ideals, then the ideals need reins put on to keep them from becoming more powerful than democracy itself.
Democracy, the common people, distinguished from the privileged class, rule directly or by their elected proxy. I'm not sure why the privileged class is allowed lobbyists to financially influence such proxy. Are we a democratic nation or just another oligarchy?
Let’s lift ourselves out of our own smog and address life's workable solutions instead of doubting them.
Dave Freytag
Rapid City
Wages the answer to city’s future
The “Elevate Rapid City” and low-wage jobs editorials in Gold & Gullies — Jan. 23 — appear to contradict each other. How can you make headway in promoting the city when wages are notoriously low? Elevate Rapid City is a business enterprise run by local businesses that wants to raise awareness of Rapid City, and the way the editorial put it ..."offered a glimpse of the promising future that may lie ahead."
The key word there is “may,” because unless the business community does something about the inequality of low wages and employment vs. part-time employment, I don't believe that there will be a promising future for Rapid City.
The business community needs to raise wages and hire more full-time employees, otherwise the city will still stagnate. Some businesses tend to hire part-time employees (less than 30 hrs.) instead of full-time employees, whom they must offer beneﬁts.
In my opinion, elevating Rapid City seems to hang on the factor of better, liveable wages before Rapid City can be seen as a forward-thinking city. To paraphrase an old saying: If you want to keep them in Rapid City, then you have to have something better to offer rather than low wages and part-time help.
Fred W. Wieshaupl
Rapid City
Early childhood education pays
Mayor Allender is correct in wanting our community to craft a unified and collaborative approach to early childhood education.
In my experience as a volunteer helping kindergarten and first grade students, I have seen woefully unprepared children (usually living in poverty). Many students age 5 and 6 are already six to 12 months behind in development. This is totally unfair to these good but disadvantaged children who may then become failures in school.
I recommend a review by W. Stern Bennett, PhD., published by Nieer Policy Report; Feb 5, 2013. He concludes after evaluating over 120 studies:
1. Meta-analysis, contrary to what some say, demonstrated early education produced significant short- and long-term benefits.
2. Return on investment was $16 for each $1 invested in high-quality pre-K education. Return for less-intense pre-k education gave $7 for each $1 invested.
3. Generally, disadvantaged children profit most from high-quality pre-K education but children of middle-income parents also did better.
4. Underfunded pre-K programs with lower standards produce few benefits.
I hope our community will do everything possible to aid Mayor Allender and our educators to provide early education to every child.
Willis Sutliff
Rapid City