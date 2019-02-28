California statements inaccurate
I just have to respond to the inaccuracies in the Feb. 16 letter, “Keep an eye on Venezuela.” The writer states that California is a failed socialist economy. Yes, they have problems with the homeless population, but so do we in Rapid City. Perhaps the influx of foreign workers actually helps their economy?
America’s largest state economy is California, which produced $2.75 trillion of economic output in 2017, more than the United Kingdom’s GDP last year of $2.62 trillion. Consider this: California has a labor force of 19.3 million compared with the labor force in the UK of 33.8 million (World Bank). Amazingly, it required a labor force 75 percent larger (and 14.5 million more people) in the UK to produce the same economic output last year as California.
That’s a testament to the superior, world-class productivity of the American worker. Further, California as a separate country would have been the fifth largest economy in the world last year, ahead of the UK ($2.62 trillion), India ($2.61 trillion) and France ($2.58 trillion).
The writer needs to state his references if he wants to make such false and misleading statements.
Linda Peterson
Rapid City