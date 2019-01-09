A wall doesn't equal secure borders
On Jan. 4, Sen. John Thune stated in the Senate chambers that some Democrats support “this preposterous notion that we really don't need to secure our borders at all.” I would like to challenge Sen. Thune to name any congressperson who does not want secure borders, be they Democrat or Republican. If you can't, sir, then you should not disparage a straw man. Democrats want security too, but there are differences in how to accomplish that.
I would also like to know if Sen. Thune can name any other country that designed its government with an off switch like ours has. My European friends are completely baffled that our government is designed to be turned on and off at the whims of political brinksmanship. According to the Preamble of the Constitution, government is to "establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our posterity."
I can find no way to see how closing the government does any of this.
Jeff Jacobsen
Rapid City