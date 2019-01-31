Big government conservatism
According to the Rapid City Journal's description of Gov. Noem's budget proposal, we will be having more people in jail, combined with cuts to social services; sounds like a winner ... not. The criminal justice industry in this city/state keeps getting bigger and bigger, and yet if anything, crime is going up, not down. How long do citizens have to continue getting an inverse return on their investment in public safety before someone is held accountable and the current strategies changed?
South Dakota seems to have adopted what I call a "big-government conservatism" ideology; it has all the expense and intrusiveness of "big-government liberalism," but without any of the benefits to the citizen. Our taxes and fees continue to get increased year after year, to fund yet more punitive, mean-spirited government actions, or completely useless "wish-list" items. My property taxes just went up 10 percent over last year, but I'm pretty sure my property value did not go up 10 percent, neither will the city be providing me with 10 percent more services, unless they consider locking up 10 percent more people to be a "service."
The U.S. already incarcerates far more people than any other developed country with zero benefits to show for it.
Zoe Wilfong
Rapid City
Thune helps the rich again
Once again, Sen. Thune goes to bat for the very wealthy while ignoring the rest of the country. He wants to eliminate the federal estate tax, which, according to the Washington Post, only about 1,700 families per year are rich enough to even be covered under.
Meanwhile, the federal debt under “fiscally conservative” Republicans, including Thune, is rising by $1 trillion per year. This is not an unimportant number, since interest accrues on this debt. And it is not being put to good use, like for infrastructure, but instead for tax breaks for the wealthy, who are supposed to magically “trickle down” their newly gotten plunder to us lower classes — NBC News reports that the trickle down from the latest tax cuts for the wealthy never happened.
Can we get legislators who listen to and are concerned about average citizens, instead of ones who kowtow to the wealthy?
Jeff Jacobsen
Rapid City