Trump not qualified for the job
Some people vote for the political party, not for the candidate. We are registered Democrats, but we vote for the person, no matter which party that we think is the better qualified for that office. The current president is not qualified for that position.
Carolyn St. James
Spearfish
Political labeling not useful
I wonder why people try to win arguments by hanging made-up labels around opponents’ necks. Opinion writers here in the Journal claim that Democrats with middle of the road opinions and values “can’t be Democratic, must be Republican.” Conservative friends occasionally inform me I’m Republican, I just don’t know it yet.
Democratic activists from the left of our party did some mistaken labeling when they rejected Hillary Clinton. Since Hillary supported market solutions to economic problems, with reasonable regulation to address system glitches and private business costs unfairly transferred to the public, the often-frustrating but still effective scenario creating our thriving resilient economy, they saw no difference between her and Republicans.
With only two significant parties, both must be open to wide spectrums of opinion. However, Republican activists emphasize exclusion, “RINOs get out.” Beyond that, their unifying theme seems to be, make America like 1890 again, corporations rampant, the wealthy own the government, no income or estate tax, no Social Security or guaranteed health insurance, die in the ditch unless you’re rich, white people unquestionably supreme. We Democrats decline that thrillingly shameless call to retreat, but those of us who like today better than 1890 are staying Democratic.
Peter Hasby
Rapid City
Helping consumers own homes
Ten years after the housing market crash, we are still a nation at risk. If we are not careful, we could find ourselves plunging head-first into a repeat crash. Despite gains in more responsible lending, we are still ignoring the lessons learned. One of the most significant lessons is that partnering with an organization that has all the resources that make a community successful is key.
NeighborWorks America and its network of organizations around the country — including GROW South Dakota in Sisseton — help residents thrive in the face of everyday challenges. GROW South Dakota helps to ensure that people have the proper tools so they are informed consumers when they consider owning a home.
In the past year, GROW South Dakota served 293 people with housing counseling and 461 down payment and closing cost assistance loans. Over the past 40 years, NeighborWorks America and its network have assisted close to an estimated 8 million people through affordable housing and counseling. In South Dakota and across the country, increasing access to information will help people reach goals such as homeownership.
Marcia Erickson
Sisseton