Why the Russian cloak and dagger?
Why all the cloak and dagger every time Trump contacts the Ruskies? Why is he always alone with them? Why is it that Russian media informs us of the upcoming meetings?
Why were they allowed in the oval office with all those cases of "camera equipment" while no one besides Trump from the USA was allowed in, and did they plant something like a bug or a homing device? Why is Trump’s administration easing sanctions on Russians while he shuts down our government? Is Trump trying to make us wonder about his personal loyalties? If this was Obama, Fox News would be rallying the troops for a righteous uprising.
I understand that it has and still does behoove us to partner with Russia on some global issues, and NASA uses their help all the time, but this Trump-Russia business has gone embarrassingly way too far.
Dave Freytag
Rapid City
Treat yourself to Journey Museum
I have been a member of The Journey Museum since its inception but had not taken the time to go through the museum for quite some time. Last week I found myself at the Journey with some time to kill, so I decided to spend that time going through the museum.
If you are interested in the history of western South Dakota and particularly the Black Hills, you should really treat yourself and your family and friends and spend a couple hours at the Journey. The history of this area from dinosaurs to present day is shown in easy to understand and interesting detail.
The youngsters will especially enjoy the dinosaur exhibits. I have visited museums all over the country and I can say the Journey compares favorably with museums in much larger cities. We are fortunate to have such a fine, well-kept-up facility right here in Rapid City.
John Wheeler
Rapid City
Put federal employees back to work
I think that it's a shame that our President Trump and our House Speaker Pelosi are letting their opposing views on national issues delay the end of the federal government shutdown. I think that we Americans need to end the shutdown soon to get federal workers back to work to help American citizens and businesses with federal programs.
The federal shutdown is also a terrible ordeal for federal workers here in South Dakota and in America at large. These federal workers are your families, neighbors, and friends. I work at a federal facility in Spearfish with a group that helps older workers find jobs. With the shutdown I have no work and no pay. I miss my job greatly.
Let's end the government shutdown, put federal workers back to work and let Trump and Pelosi argue all they want.
David Nickel
Spearfish
Losing an opportunity on CBD oil
South Dakota will be losing a great opportunity for the farmers to grow hemp and extract CBD. Hemp and CBD were made legal nationwide by the 2018 Farm Bill. If farmers are allowed to grow hemp but CBD remains illegal, they are missing another opportunity to make money by the extraction of the oil.
Local retailers will be able to sell CBD. Right now, people are buying their CBD online. We are missing out on those tax dollars.
Senator Rounds and Thune voted for the Farm Bill which legalized CBD nationwide. Let’s fall in line with the Farm Bill and make CBD legal in South Dakota without a prescription.
Julie Johnson
Custer
Ocasio-Cortez and the kulaks
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a self-appointed judge of morality and has determined that billionaires are immoral, except perhaps for a few she judges not to be immoral, e.g., Bill Gates and Warren Buffet. Although, what’s to be said for Warren’s trains hauling billions of tons of Wyoming coal across the middle of the U.S. or his hauling millions of barrels of oil across the northern U.S. to the East with the occasional spilling of a few thousand barrels here and there? If I were Warren, I’d be wary.
Billionaires are Ocasio-Cortez’s kulaks just as the millions of peasant farmers in Stalinist Russia who were wealthy enough to own a farm and hire labor were Stalin’s kulaks, who he subsequently blamed for the failure of forced collectivization, and who he had arrested, exiled, and/or murdered.
The billionaires out there better look out, they’re coming after you. When that doesn’t solve the problem of inequitable wealth distribution wealth, they’ll determine the problem lies with those with a few hundreds of millions of dollars, and so on. As someone brighter than I has said, the ultimate goal of socialism/communism is to make everyone equally poor. Or, if not a goal, the outcome.
Rodney Michael
Rapid City